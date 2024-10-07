Is Kumari Selja Congress' Haryana Chief Minister pick? What Bhupinder Hooda said

The exit polls have predicted a massive victory for the Congress in the Haryana assembly elections. The big question now really is – who will be the chief minister of Haryana should the Congress win the polls? The names of Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala are doing the rounds. However, when asked about them, Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda recently said the name of the chief minister would be decided by the party high command. Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.(ANI)

The halfway mark in the Haryana assembly is 46. Most exit polls have predicted that the Congress would win between 44 and 61 seats.

Asked about the two leaders, Hooda told NDTV last week: "The high command will decide. These are hypothetical questions."

Both the leaders have expressed desire to hold the crucial post.

On this, Hooda said: "This is democracy. Everybody should aspire. You can also aspire. But the MLAs will decide, the high command will decide."

Congress leader Pawan Khera said on Monday that the party has a procedure to appoint a chief minister.

Khera told ANI: “We have a procedure of how the CLP meets and apprises the central leadership of its choice for the Chief Minister and then the Central leadership in consultation with the CLP takes a decision.”

Speaking to ANI, Bhupinder Hooda said, "There is no infighting which is happening, Congress has their rules, they will look at the elected representatives and then the high command would take the decision."

What the exit polls say

The exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the Congress in Haryana, with some polls predicting the party will win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.

The TV-Today C voter projection said that the party may win 50-58 seats in the state, while it said that the BJP can win 20-28 seats.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, the Congress Party may get 55-62 seats out of 90, while the BJP is poised to win 18-24 seats.

People Pulse poll survey said that the Congress may get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may win up to 4-9 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar in its poll survey suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may get 4-9.

The results of the Haryana assembly elections will be announced on Tuesday.

With inputs from ANI, PTI