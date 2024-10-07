Menu Explore
Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024: How and where to check poll results on ECI on October 8?

ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2024 02:03 PM IST

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes for Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024 will begin at 8am.

The results of the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024 will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, October 7.

Jammu: Security personnel check luggage of a commuter outside a counting centre, a day before the counting of votes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.(PTI)
Jammu: Security personnel check luggage of a commuter outside a counting centre, a day before the counting of votes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.(PTI)

Election officials along with representatives from political parties will arrive at counting centres by 5am. They are expected to be briefed by 6am and the counting of votes for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will begin at 8am.

Postal ballot votes cast by people belonging to specific groups will be counted first. These groups include differently abled citizens, security personnel and certain government employees involved in providing essential services.

Early trends will be evident by noon after initial rounds of voting. India follows a first past-the-post electoral system in which a candidate securing the greatest number of votes is declared a winner. A winning candidate need not necessarily secure 50% of votes.

Here's how to check election results on the ECI website

The counting trends and results, as per data entered by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer for Assembly Constituency/Parliamentary Constituency, will be available on the ECI Website at the URL https://results.eci.gov.in/ as well as on the Voter Helpline App, both iOS and Android Mobile Apps.

Voter Helpline App download links are given below

For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eci.citizen&pli=1

For iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-helpline/id1456535004

Other sources

Voters can also check comprehensive results and analysis for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir at Hindustan Times using the links given below.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election 2024 results: Check here

Haryana state assembly election 2024 results: Check here

Full coverage of assembly election 2024 results: Check here

What did exit polls predict?

In Haryana, all exit polls predicted a return to power for the Congress after 10 years. The Bharatiya Janata Party, already battling anti-incumbency, went into the election facing anger from the state's farmers, its wrestlers and their families, and youth (Agniveer scheme, unemployment).

A brief overview of exit poll predictions for Haryana(hindustantimes.com)
A brief overview of exit poll predictions for Haryana(hindustantimes.com)

In Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls predicted a slight edge for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, with the BJP predicted to emerge as the largest party in the Jammu region.

 

A brief overview of exit poll predictions for Jammu and Kashmir.(hindustantimes.com)
A brief overview of exit poll predictions for Jammu and Kashmir.(hindustantimes.com)
India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Assembly Election 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
