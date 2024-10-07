Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024: How and where to check poll results on ECI on October 8?

The results of the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections 2024 will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, October 7. Jammu: Security personnel check luggage of a commuter outside a counting centre, a day before the counting of votes for Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in Jammu, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.(PTI)

Election officials along with representatives from political parties will arrive at counting centres by 5am. They are expected to be briefed by 6am and the counting of votes for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will begin at 8am.

Postal ballot votes cast by people belonging to specific groups will be counted first. These groups include differently abled citizens, security personnel and certain government employees involved in providing essential services.

Early trends will be evident by noon after initial rounds of voting. India follows a first past-the-post electoral system in which a candidate securing the greatest number of votes is declared a winner. A winning candidate need not necessarily secure 50% of votes.

Here's how to check election results on the ECI website

The counting trends and results, as per data entered by the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer for Assembly Constituency/Parliamentary Constituency, will be available on the ECI Website at the URL https://results.eci.gov.in/ as well as on the Voter Helpline App, both iOS and Android Mobile Apps.

Voter Helpline App download links are given below

For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eci.citizen&pli=1

For iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/voter-helpline/id1456535004

Other sources

What did exit polls predict?

In Haryana, all exit polls predicted a return to power for the Congress after 10 years. The Bharatiya Janata Party, already battling anti-incumbency, went into the election facing anger from the state's farmers, its wrestlers and their families, and youth (Agniveer scheme, unemployment).

A brief overview of exit poll predictions for Haryana(hindustantimes.com)

In Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls predicted a slight edge for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, with the BJP predicted to emerge as the largest party in the Jammu region.