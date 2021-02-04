IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / BJP aims to halt BJD's temple run amid Bhubaneswar heritage demolition row
The Archaeological Survey of India found the remnants of a 10th century temple near the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, (HT PHOTO).
The Archaeological Survey of India found the remnants of a 10th century temple near the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, (HT PHOTO).
india news

BJP aims to halt BJD's temple run amid Bhubaneswar heritage demolition row

  • BJP, which has been watching the BJD's growing interest in state's temples for the last two years with unease, was quick to jump into the fray over the demolition of heritage structures in Bhubaneswar.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:02 PM IST

As the outrage over demolition of heritage structures in Bhubaneswar rages on, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha may have chanced upon an opportunity to stall the BJD's temple politics through renovation of heritage temples like the Jagannath temple in Puri and the Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar.

Last week Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), entrusted with the upkeep and maintenance of 28 monuments, with some dating back to the 8th century, found a 10th century monument close to the 11th century Lingaraj temple, the largest temple in Odisha’s capital. The ASI officials found three subsidiary shrines dating back to the 10th century near Suka-Sari temple, a 13th century temple near the Lingaraj temple. The joy of discovering an old monument soon turned into outrage as ASI officials found that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, in its eagerness to develop the area around the Lingaraj temple, had vandalised several old monuments.

Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage claims to have found evidence of blatant violations of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act by the civil body, which undertook the demolition work through mechanical devices, it said.

BJP, which has been watching the BJD's growing interest in state's temples for the last two years with unease, was quick to jump into the fray. Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday wrote to Union culture minister Prahallad Singh Patel requesting him to send an expert team from the ASI in Delhi to carry out a detailed study and thorough scientific excavation of the area around Lingaraj temple.

"There is an urgent need to act quickly in order to salvage and preserve what remains of this priceless ancient Odisha architecture. I seek your urgent intervention for preservation of the rich cultural and architectural heritage of the country by protecting the centuries old temples in Bhubaneswar,” Pradhan wrote. Soon after, a team of BJP leaders visited the site and demanded a halt to the ongoing work till the entire area surrounding the complex is excavated.

As the demolition work around the Lingaraj temple comes to a halt, political observers say the BJP may no longer be a silent spectator to BJD’s efforts to corner all the credit for development of heritage temples in what is also seen

as the Naveen Patnaik government’s bid to counter BJP's Hindutva edge and growing influence in the coastal districts of the state.

“BJP is aware that BJD is trying to snatch its religious card through development of old temples in a deeply religious state like Odisha. So it may be pleased at the turn of events last week as it effectively meant a hold on civil work around the Lingaraj temple for the next few months," said political science professor Gyana Ranjan Swain of GM University in Sambalpur. "But how far will it be successful in countering BJD's plan is a matter of debate."

A senior BJP leader said BJD's plan to use the temple card to neutralise the BJP's vote base may not succeed. "The people have seen through the BJD's gemeplan. The people know that the government went out of its way to stall Rath Yatra last year till the SC intervened. This is a question of faith and people would not forgive the party for its misadventures. Their politics would be exposed soon," said Lekhashree Samantsinghar, BJP leader.

Also Read: Bhubaneswar civic body destroys heritage structures around Lingaraj temple

BJD leader and former mayor of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Anant Narayan Jena said it would be wrong to see the development of the area around Lingaraj temple purely from the religious angle. "The chief minister is a heritage lover and that's why he is stressing on the development of such places. It is also giving a huge boost to tourism," said Jena.

Over the last 2 years, Naveen Patnaik government has taken a special interest in development of temples such as Jagannath temple of Puri, Lingaraj temple of Bhubaneswar, Baladevjew temple of Kendrapara and Samaleswari temple of Sambalpur. While it has announced projects worth 3,500 crore for development of Puri into a heritage city, a special act for Lingaraj temple along with the Ekamra Kshetra project for development of the area around the temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha politics odisha cm naveen patnaik temple politics
app
Close
The Archaeological Survey of India found the remnants of a 10th century temple near the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, (HT PHOTO).
The Archaeological Survey of India found the remnants of a 10th century temple near the famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar, (HT PHOTO).
india news

BJP aims to halt BJD's temple run amid Bhubaneswar heritage demolition row

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:02 PM IST
  • BJP, which has been watching the BJD's growing interest in state's temples for the last two years with unease, was quick to jump into the fray over the demolition of heritage structures in Bhubaneswar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Tamil Nadu: Family says sanitary worker died after Covid vaccine, moves court

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
V Manoharan died on January 31 after he collapsed at a bus stand while he was in Virudhunagar district on a personal visit; his wife has sought compensation and a government job
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
india news

What happened in Chauri Chaura was treated as minor incident, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:08 PM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave at the biennial event, Aero India 2021, at the air force Sstation, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, on February 3. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave at the biennial event, Aero India 2021, at the air force Sstation, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, on February 3. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

India ready to supply defence equipments to other IOR countries: Rajnath Singh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A total of 22 countries including Indonesia, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates Somalia, Madagascar and Tanzania are a part of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
KP Radhakrishnan (right) with MG Ramachandran. (Source: Twitter)
KP Radhakrishnan (right) with MG Ramachandran. (Source: Twitter)
india news

KP Radhakrishnan, MGR’s long-time associate, passes away in Chennai

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Ramakrishnan was born in 1930 in Palakkad and shifted to erstwhile Madras, now Chennai, for better opportunities where he met MGR. He first played MGR’s body double in Nadodi Mannan
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD MP Manoj Jha. (File photo)
RJD MP Manoj Jha. (File photo)
india news

Rajya Sabha: Patriotism is not just raising slogans, says RJD MP Manoj Jha

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:36 AM IST
Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Jha criticised the government’s response to the farmers’ protest and the tendency to dub anyone with a contrary opinion as anti-national
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that the state government took no prior initiatives to deal with the flood situation.(HT Photo)
Harsimrat Kaur Badal alleged that the state government took no prior initiatives to deal with the flood situation.(HT Photo)
india news

‘To give details in Parliament’: Harsimrat Badal explains Ghazipur border visit

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Badal is among more than a dozen Lok Sabha MPs who on Thursday arrived at the border to meet the protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iron nails studded on Ghazipur roads. (ANI Photo/Screengrab )
Iron nails studded on Ghazipur roads. (ANI Photo/Screengrab )
india news

'Nails on Ghazipur road being repositioned': Cops on protesters' claim

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Security at Delhi borders was stepped up after thousands of protesters stormed the national capital during their tractor rally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
india news

AIADMK expels its Karnataka in-charge for planning to meet Sasikala

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Sasikala completed her four-year prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case on January 27 while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the city’s Victoria hospital; she is set to return to Chennai on February 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria addresses a press conference.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria addresses a press conference.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)
india news

IAF chief hails increase in capital outlay of Defence amid pandemic as huge step

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:45 AM IST
This statement comes after defence forces received an overall hike of around 7.4% over last year as 3.62 lakh crore were provided to them excluding pensions amid the China military standoff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swab samples of 10 students from Government Girls Excellence School in Shahpur, about 36 km from the district headquarters, were collected for testing on January 13, school principal Virendra Namdeo said.(Ravindra Joshi/HT FILE PHOTO/For Representative Purposes Only)
Swab samples of 10 students from Government Girls Excellence School in Shahpur, about 36 km from the district headquarters, were collected for testing on January 13, school principal Virendra Namdeo said.(Ravindra Joshi/HT FILE PHOTO/For Representative Purposes Only)
india news

95% beneficiaries of take home ration scheme on paper, says NCPCR chairman

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:38 AM IST
  • National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman Priyank Kanoongo said the data clearly shows that there is a scam in administering of the scheme in MP
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to another at the Sion Municipal Hospital in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine to another at the Sion Municipal Hospital in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)(AP)
india news

India’s active caseload drops below 156,000; recoveries surpass 10.48 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Of the total 10,790,183 coronavirus cases in India, only 155,025 are active, which accounts for 1.49% of the total caseload.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.(HT)
Pop superstar Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of protesting Indian farmers.(HT)
india news

How #IndiaTogether became top trend after Rihanna's tweet on farmers' stir

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:19 AM IST
The Twitter storm started after a tweet by international pop icon Rihanna who posted a news article about the suspension of internet at sites where farmers are protesting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave at the biennial event, Aero India 2021, at the air force Sstation, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, on February 3. (PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave at the biennial event, Aero India 2021, at the air force Sstation, Yelahanka, in Bengaluru, on February 3. (PTI)
india news

Aero India: HAL set to get order for 15 light combat choppers

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:13 AM IST
The state-run plane maker is expecting an order for 10 choppers for the IAF and another five for army; The IAF and the army together require 160 light combat helicopters
READ FULL STORY
Close
IAF Tejas fly past during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)
IAF Tejas fly past during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)
india news

IAF deputy chief to monitor new 48,000 cr Tejas project

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:04 AM IST
The first Mk-1A aircraft will be delivered to the air force in three years, with the rest being supplied by 2030. The deal involves the supply of 73 Mk-1A fighter jets and 10 LCA Mk-1 trainer
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP