BJP appoints poll in-charges for 4 states ahead of assembly polls

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:20 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got into poll mode on Friday, appointing election overseers and their associates in four states where assembly elections will be held between October and February.

Union minister, Prakash Javadekar, was given charge of Delhi and party general secretary, Bhupendra Yadav, of Maharashtra, the party said in a statement. Both leaders will get two additional resources as election co in-charge for Delhi and Maharashtra. Delhi goes to the polls in February 2020 and Maharshtra in October this year.

Housing and urban development minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, and junior home minister, Nityanand Rai, will assist Javadekar in the national capital.

A former diplomat, Puri is an alumnus of Delhi University and also taught history at St Stephen’s College. He is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Rai is a Lok Sabha MP from Bihar and has been roped in to work among the influential poorvanchali voters of the national capital.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister and Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Karnataka leader, Laxman Sevadi, will be the party’s co in-charge of the Maharashtra polls.

Agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, was appointed in-charge of Haryana, a state that the BJP won for the first time on in its own in 2014. Uttar Pradesh minister, Bhupendra Singh, a Jat leader from Moradabad, will be election co in-charge for Haryana, which will go to the polls along with Maharashtra.

The BJP also appointed its vice president, Om Mathur, as the in-charge and Bihar minister, Nand Kishor Yadav, as the co in-charge for Jharkhand, which is likely to go to polls October-November.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:28 IST