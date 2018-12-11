BJP backs Karnataka farmers’ stir on their demands

Main opposition BJP on Monday supported Karnataka farmers’ agitation here for meeting their demands by the state government and provide them relief from the fallout of drought in 17 districts across the state.

“We joined hundreds of farmers at the protest rally near the state legislature building (Suvarna Soudha) in support of their demands, including loan waiver, fair price for sugarcane growers and relief aid for them and their families in drought-hit districts,” tweeted BJP’s state unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa.

The massive protest demonstration amid tight security in the state’s northwest city coincided with the opening of the 10-day winter session of the state legislature here, about 500km northwest of Bengaluru.

“Though the JD-S-Congress coalition government announced in July that it would waive farm loans, thousands of farmers are yet to be freed from the debt burden even five months after the decision” said BJP leader and lawmaker R. Ashok on the occasion.

The BJP, which won 104 seats in the May 12 assembly elections, also taunted state Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for assuring the sugarcane growers of compelling the mill owners in setting their arrears and getting fair and remunerative price (Rs 2,750 per quintal or 100kg) as fixed by the central government but betraying them.

“The sugarcane farmers were told on November 21 that their demands would be met by December 4 and hence should call off their agitation. They suspended the agitation in the hope of getting their demands met. Even a week after, no demand was met yet,” Yeddyurappa lamented.

The BJP also slammed the government for not providing relief aid to the farmers and the rural people in the 17 districts across the state, reeling under drought though the central government had sanctioned funds.

“We condemn the anti-farmer policies of this fledgling government which is yet to settle down and perform to deliver even six months after coming to power through a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP out of power,” said Yeddyruappa in the tweet.

Though the legislature assembly and council began the session, the proceedings were adjourned for the day after the members paid tributes to the three leaders who died last month in Bengaluru as a mark of respect to them./Eom/370 words.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 08:15 IST