BJP breaching people’s privacy, says Congress after govt proposes chips for set top boxes

A day after reports came in that the Centre proposed to install chips in new television set-top boxes, Congress on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to breach the privacy of citizens.

“BREAKING! The Next Stage of Surveillance by BJP Revealed! In a serious breach of privacy, Smriti Irani ji wants to know what show you watch on your TV, within the four walls of your bedroom, without your permission! Why,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

The Union ministry of information and broadcasting has proposed installing a chip in the new set-top boxes used by digital satellite service providers to know what viewers are watching on TV, an official aware of the developments told HT.

The ministry added that only those channels, which are widely watched will get promoted.