BJP calls Rahul Gandhi’s Delhi University visit a ‘circus for surprise photo-op’

The BJP on Thursday took a swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his visit to Delhi University, saying he turned the campus into a “circus for a surprise photo op.” Delhi University strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's “unannounced” visit to its North Campus on Thursday.(X/Amit Malviya)

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, said the unplanned visit disrupted the campus and created confusion.

Sharing a video on X that showed a woman confronting Gandhi as he walked past without responding, Malviya wrote, “Today, Rahul Gandhi turned Delhi University into a circus — all for a surprise photo-op. The campus, caught off guard, was thrown into chaos. But amidst the staged optics, the real moment came when angry students confronted him — demanding answers about his remarks on Pahalgam, questioning the intent behind casting aspersions on our security forces and #OperationSindoor. At a time when the entire nation is united behind our brave soldiers, the Congress would do well to remember: India is watching. And it won’t forget these games."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, interacted with students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes at Delhi University's North Campus, focusing on themes of representation, equality, and academic justice.

The discussion took place at the office of the Delhi University Students’ Union president.

DU condemns Rahul Gandhi's visit

Delhi University on Thursday strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's “unannounced” visit to its North Campus, calling it a breach of institutional protocol and a disruption to student governance activities.

In an official statement, the university's proctor said, "Shri Rahul Gandhi has done this for the second time... coming to the University of Delhi without any intimation."

The statement expressed hope that such visits would not be repeated.

According to the university, Gandhi spent nearly an hour at the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) office, during which the area was cordoned off by security. The university criticised the visit for interfering with the regular functioning of the student body.