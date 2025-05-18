Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi University CSAS portal for PG admissions goes live

ByAheli Das
May 18, 2025 05:44 AM IST

The candidate must select the PG Programme/s in which s(he) has appeared in CUET(PG) - 2025 and is willing to take admission

Registrations for postgraduate and three BTech programmes have begun in Delhi University (DU) for the academic session 2025-26, university officials said on Saturday. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) application portal for the PG admissions was made live on Friday.

Candidates arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 exam at Shakti Nagar in New Delhi on May 13. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Candidates arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 exam at Shakti Nagar in New Delhi on May 13. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“The CSAS(PG) - 2025 will serve as a single window for admission to PG programmes of all departments, centres, and colleges. Till 5.40pm on Saturday, 9,226 students had already registered for PG on the portal,” Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission, DU, said. Registration process for both PG and BTech admissions will end on June 6.

Students from the unreserved category have to pay a registration fee of 250 per programme and SC (Scheduled Caste) and ST (Scheduled Tribe) students have to pay 100 per programme.

According to the information bulletin released by DU, “A candidate can apply for only those programme/s for which s(he) is eligible as per the eligibility mentioned … The candidate must select the PG Programme/s in which s(he) has appeared in CUET(PG) - 2025 and is willing to take admission if allocated through CSAS(PG) – 2025… Only the programmes selected by the candidate will be considered for allocations.”

Further, the university also informed that for admission to programmes such as BTech Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, the common rank list (CRL) obtained in JEE (Mains) 2025 (Paper-I) will be considered. “The admission to the BTech programmes will depend on the CRL as well as preferences of the students and the vacancies in the three programmes,” Gandhi said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi University CSAS portal for PG admissions goes live
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On