Delhi University CSAS portal for PG admissions goes live

Registrations for postgraduate and three BTech programmes have begun in Delhi University (DU) for the academic session 2025-26, university officials said on Saturday. The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) application portal for the PG admissions was made live on Friday. Candidates arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 exam at Shakti Nagar in New Delhi on May 13. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“The CSAS(PG) - 2025 will serve as a single window for admission to PG programmes of all departments, centres, and colleges. Till 5.40pm on Saturday, 9,226 students had already registered for PG on the portal,” Haneet Gandhi, dean of admission, DU, said. Registration process for both PG and BTech admissions will end on June 6.

Students from the unreserved category have to pay a registration fee of ₹250 per programme and SC (Scheduled Caste) and ST (Scheduled Tribe) students have to pay ₹100 per programme.

According to the information bulletin released by DU, “A candidate can apply for only those programme/s for which s(he) is eligible as per the eligibility mentioned … The candidate must select the PG Programme/s in which s(he) has appeared in CUET(PG) - 2025 and is willing to take admission if allocated through CSAS(PG) – 2025… Only the programmes selected by the candidate will be considered for allocations.”

Further, the university also informed that for admission to programmes such as BTech Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, the common rank list (CRL) obtained in JEE (Mains) 2025 (Paper-I) will be considered. “The admission to the BTech programmes will depend on the CRL as well as preferences of the students and the vacancies in the three programmes,” Gandhi said.