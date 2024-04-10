BJP candidate Bansuri Swaraj injures eye while campaigning for Lok Sabha polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bansuri Swaraj got injured on Tuesday while campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Bansuri, who is the daughter of former external affairs minister (late) Sushma Swaraj, is BJP's poll candidate from the New Delhi seat. Delhi BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj injures eye during campaigning (Twitter)

Bansuri Swaraj took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to post a photo of herself where her left eye is bandaged. She said that the injury is mild and was sustained during campaigning for the polls.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The BJP leader wrote on X, “Mildly injured my eye during campaigning today. Thank you Dr. Neeraj Varma ji of Moti Nagar, for taking care of me and patching me up. #pirateswag.”

Swaraj was also seen campaigning in Delhi on Wednesday with a bandage over her eye.

This comes shortly after Bansuri Swaraj lambasted the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition against arrest.

After the court ruled that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is not “illegal”, Swaraj said that the verdict made it clear that the Delhi CM played an important role in the liquor scam and he should resign on moral grounds.

The New Delhi candidate said, "With today's judgement, the Delhi High Court has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal had a very important role in the liquor scam and being the chief of AAP he was involved in it. The court saw all the facts. The High Court has also made it clear that his arrest is not illegal at all. I think Arvind Kejriwal should resign on moral grounds."

“Kickbacks worth ₹100 crores were taken in the Excise policy case which was used by the AAP in its party activities. The Court saw all the facts given by ED. The court went through the Hawala transactions. The court saw the statement by the approver,” she added.