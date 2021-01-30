BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
As part of his two-day visit to poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. He was accompanied by party leaders and supporters.
Nadda reached Madurai on Friday night. He will attend a public meeting at Thamarai Thidal at Masthanpatti in the city at 6:15 pm today.
In Tamil Nadu, BJP is the alliance partner of the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
BJP spokesperson and program media coordinator Gopal Krishna Agrawal Party had earlier said that Nadda will review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
This is Nadda's second visit to the state this month. He had visited Tamil Nadu on January 14.
Elections are likely to be held in the state for the 234 seats of the legislative assembly in April-May, this year.
Nadda will also visit poll-bound Puducherry for a day during his trip.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new Covid-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP chief JP Nadda offers prayers at Madurai's Meenakshi temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pays tributes to Mahatma, says his ideals continue to motivate millions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TRP case approver claims ED made him record false statement under duress
- The plea filed by Umesh Chandrakant Mishra claims that his statement, recorded before the metropolitan magistrate, is the only true statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won't be joining active politics, announces Ahmed Patel's son Faisal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Education minister lauds efforts of students, teachers, govt during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 10.73 million; active cases below 170,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Ghazipur security was increased for different reason': UP Police | 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India observes Martyrs' Day today: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One year into Covid-19, India at 4th spot on global toll, Mexico 3rd
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave likely to persist over parts of NW India for 2-3 days
- The lowest minimum temperature over plains of northwest India was -0.3°C recorded at Bathinda on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Prez pays tributes to Gandhi on his death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai locals: Piyush Goyal appeals for 'safe journey', railways ready for Feb 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Grateful nation': President Kovind tweets on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital voter ID cards: All you need to know and how to download
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox