BJP claims 'rift' as hospitalised Priyanka skips Rahul Gandhi's UP yatra

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 06:48 PM IST

Priyanka sent her best wishes to Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders for the Nyay Yatra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday claimed that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's absence from brother Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh was a result of their “irreconcilable rift” over the ownership of the party.

Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)
Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier expressed her inability to join her brother at the party's yatra, which entered Uttar Pradesh today, citing health issues. Priyanka said she was admitted to the hospital due to an illness and would join the yatra as soon as she gets better.

“I was really looking forward to receiving the BJNY in UP today but unfortunately, have ended up admitted to hospital. I will be there as soon as I am better!” she said in a post on X.

“Meanwhile wishing all the yatris, my colleagues in UP who have worked hard towards making arrangements for the yatra and my sweet brother, all success as they reach Chandauli today,” Priyanka added.

Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Bihar: Riding in Jeep Wrangler with Tejashwi Yadav at the wheel

BJP claims 'rift'

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya alluded rift between the siblings.

“Everyone should take care of their health. Even when Yatra 2.0 started, Priyanka Vadra was missing from there, and today when Rahul's Yatra has reached Uttar Pradesh, even then Priyanka will not be there,” Malviya said in Hindi.

“This irreconcilable rift between brothers and sisters for ownership of the party is now well known,” he claimed.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai. The Yatra is currently passing through Bihar. Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a mega rally in Bihar's Aurangabad on Thursday.

On Friday evening, the Yatra will be in Uttar Pradesh, the key Hindi heartland state that sends the maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha. It will traverse through the state from February 16 to 21 and then again from February 24 to 25. According to the Congress, February 22 and 23 are rest days for the Yatra.

