 Rahul Gandhi yatra in Bihar: Riding in Jeep Wrangler with Tejashwi at the wheel | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Bihar: Riding in Jeep Wrangler with Tejashwi Yadav at the wheel

Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Bihar: Riding in Jeep Wrangler with Tejashwi Yadav at the wheel

ByHT News Desk
Feb 16, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are scheduled to address a public meeting in Kaimur at around 3 pm.

Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD on Friday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Bihar's Sasaram. Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi were seen sitting in a sports utility vehicle as it slowly moved. They were seen waving at the crowd that had queued up on both sides of the road.

Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the Bihar yatra.(X/Tejashwi Yadav )
Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the Bihar yatra.(X/Tejashwi Yadav )

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader was later also seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the procession made its way through Sasaram. Tejashwi Yadav also shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Kaimur at Dhaneychha in the Durgawati block of Kaimur.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre alleging it as “anti-farmer” and “anti-labour”.

“What the government is calling development is anti-farmer and anti-labour,” the Congress leader said. “In the name of development, everything is being handed over to Adani. This is not development, this is theft,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to skip western UP

Both leaders of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' are scheduled to address a public meeting in Kaimur around 3 pm on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it enters Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Friday.

A public meeting scheduled for both leaders to address in Chandauli will also mark the beginning of the party’s election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will bring about a massive change in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. The yatra will receive a grand welcome at the entrance point Naubatpur in Chandauli. Both leaders will address a public meeting in Chandauli, and the yatra flag will be handed over to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai there,” Avinash Pandey, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (in-charge of UP), told HT over the phone.

Watch an interesting conversation with Indian politician & former Union Minister of State, Milind Deora. HT’s senior journalist Kumkum Chadha talks to him about his life in politics & beyond. Watch Now!

Get Updates on India News, Bharat Bandh Live , Karnataka Budget 2024 Live alongwith the Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On