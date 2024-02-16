Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Bihar: Riding in Jeep Wrangler with Tejashwi Yadav at the wheel

Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD on Friday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Bihar's Sasaram. Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi were seen sitting in a sports utility vehicle as it slowly moved. They were seen waving at the crowd that had queued up on both sides of the road. Rahul Gandhi with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav during the Bihar yatra.(X/Tejashwi Yadav )

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader was later also seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the procession made its way through Sasaram. Tejashwi Yadav also shared the stage with Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting in Kaimur at Dhaneychha in the Durgawati block of Kaimur.

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre alleging it as “anti-farmer” and “anti-labour”.

“What the government is calling development is anti-farmer and anti-labour,” the Congress leader said. “In the name of development, everything is being handed over to Adani. This is not development, this is theft,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Both leaders of the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' are scheduled to address a public meeting in Kaimur around 3 pm on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, which started in Manipur on January 14, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states, before culminating in Mumbai on March 20.

Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it enters Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Friday.

A public meeting scheduled for both leaders to address in Chandauli will also mark the beginning of the party’s election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will bring about a massive change in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. The yatra will receive a grand welcome at the entrance point Naubatpur in Chandauli. Both leaders will address a public meeting in Chandauli, and the yatra flag will be handed over to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai there,” Avinash Pandey, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (in-charge of UP), told HT over the phone.