Priyanka to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today

LUCKNOW: Amid continuing uncertainty between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party over seat-sharing as partners of the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as it enters the state in Chandauli on Friday. A poster depicting the image of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra put up in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI)

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, aiming to bring the issues of social, economic, and political justice to the forefront, enters the state weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the public meeting scheduled for both leaders to address in Chandauli will mark the beginning of the party’s election campaign for the polls.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will bring about a massive change in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. The yatra will receive a grand welcome at the entrance point Naubatpur in Chandauli. Both leaders will address a public meeting in Chandauli, and the yatra flag will be handed over to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai there,” said Avinash Pandey, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (in-charge of UP), over the phone.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Tiwari, president of the district committee in Chandauli, stated that all preparations have been completed to welcome the yatra. Others set to join the Yatra in Chandauli include SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya and Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel.

After a night halt at Chandauli, the Yatra will reach Varanasi, the Lok Sabha seat of prime minister Narendra Modi. Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are likely to target the PM as they address roadside meetings in his constituency on February 17. ‘We will receive the Yatra at Naubatpur and accompany it to Varanasi the next day. The party members are preparing to accord a grand welcome to the yatra in Varanasi. Although no large public meeting is scheduled in Varanasi, both the leaders may address the people at Gudaulia crossing in the city,” said former MP Rajesh Mishra.

Priyanka’s move to join the yatra comes at a time when the partymen are demanding that she should contest 2024 Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli seat keeping in view party’s top leader Sonia Gandhi’s move to take the Rajya Sabha route to the parliament via Rajasthan.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has already announced that he would join the yatra either at Rae Bareli (February 19 or Amethi (February 20). There are indications that the SP chief would join the yatra at Amethi on February 20.

“The Congress and SP are still in talks regarding seat sharing. Both Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav will meet during the yatra, and the issue of seat-sharing may be discussed between them,’ said a senior Congress leader.

Meanwhile, without sharing any details, senior Congress leader Salman Khursheed mentioned that the talks were in progress. However, a senior Congress leader disclosed that there were some differences over seat-sharing. “The SP has offered the seats that the Congress is not demanding,” he said.