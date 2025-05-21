BJP claims SIT report on Murshidabad violence shows Mamata govt's ‘cruelty’

The BJP on Wednesday said the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) fact-finding report on the recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad showed the “cruelty” of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's government towards Hindus. After visiting the riot-affected areas of Murshidabad district and meeting the families of those affected in last month's communal clashes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed an administrative review meeting at Suti, Murshidabad district on May 06, 2025.(HT Photo)

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi cited “some media reports” to allege that the ruling TMC leaders were involved in the violence, which he claimed to have “clearly” and “unambiguously” targeted Hindus. He also alleged that the state police failed to stop the violence by “ignoring” the action of TMC leaders.

“The chain of violence against Hindus by targeting them is visible from Murshidabad to Pahalgam. The way the facts are coming out from the fact-finding SIT in Murshidabad violence, it is showing the cruelty of Mamata Banerjee's government towards Hindus and the immense affection towards the fundamentalists,” he further alleged.

Fact-finding committee

The fact-finding committee set up by the Calcutta High Court submitted its report on the Murshidabad violence, which forced a large number of residents to flee their homes and take shelter in the neighbouring Malda district.

The three-member committee formed last month was also mandated to oversee the rehabilitation of those affected by the violence. Protests broke out in Murshidabad between April 8 and 12 against the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 and escalated into large-scale violence and arson.

The violence was contained after the Calcutta high court had on April 12 ordered the deployment of CAPF in Murshidabad district in view of communal violence. On May 15, the court said that the deployment of central forces will continue till further orders.

The members of the fact-finding committee are – Joginder Singh, Registrar (Law), National Human Rights Commission; Satya Arnab Ghosal, Member Secretary, West Bengal Legal Services Authority; and Saugata Chakraborty, Registrar, West Bengal Judicial Service.

The report comes when the opposition BJP has been alleging the role of the ruling TMC leaders in allegedly inciting violence. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that incidents of violence make people suffer, but provide politicians opportunities to exploit the situation.