BJP clinches both Tripura Lok Sabha seats

Agartala: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura after results were declared on Tuesday. (Representative Photo)

This is the second victory of the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls after 2019 in the state.

Former chief minister and BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb won the West Tripura constituency with a margin of 611,578 votes against his nearest opponent Ashish Kumar Saha of the INDIA bloc’s Congress candidate, who secured 26,9763 votes.

Spending 16 years in Delhi, Deb returned to Tripura in 2015 as an in-charge of BJP’s Maha Jansampark Abhiyan.

A year later, he became the BJP state president, and in 2018, his party came to power in the state for the first time in alliance with a regional indigenous political party Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Later, in 2022, Deb resigned from his post as the chief minister and later was elected as the lone Rajya Sabha MP from Tripura.

In the East Tripura constituency, BJP candidate Kriti Devi Debbarman won with a margin of 486,819 votes against her nearest rival Rajendra Reang, the INDIA bloc’s Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate, who got 290,628 votes.

The youngest daughter of late Kirit Bikram Kishore Manikya, Debbarman did her schooling at Shillong-based Loreto Convent and later had a diploma course on Environmental Education and Management Appreciation Programme for Voluntary Agencies and Senior Management & Rural Development Course in Gujarat.

She remained Animal Welfare Officer at Shillong for two years from 1992.

She was involved with different NGOs to create awareness about environmental issues and sustainable development in the northeast region. She also served as an agriculturalist in Madhya Pradesh with a focus on horticulture, organic farming, breeding and preserving indigenous cattle breeds.

She is married to Yogeshwar Raj Singh, the royal scion of the erstwhile Kawardha Raj Royal Family in Chhattisgarh.

Of the total seven phases of Parliamentary polls, Tripura went for polling in two phases on April 19 and 26. The West seat recorded 81.52 percent and the East recorded 80.32 percent voter turnout.

In 2019, the BJP won both the Lok Sabha seats, with Pratima Bhoumik emerging as the winner, securing 51.77 per cent vote share from the West Tripura constituency and Rebati Tripura got 46.12 per cent vote share from the East Tripura seat.

Meanwhile, Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) mayor and BJP candidate Dipak Majumder won the Ramnagar Assembly by-election with a margin of 18,014 votes ahead of his contender the INDIA bloc’s Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Ratan Das. While Majumder secured 25,380 votes, Das got only 7,366 votes.

A total of 18 candidates with nine in each constituency contested the polls. 3,350 polling stations, including 1,686 in the West constituency and 1,664 in the East constituency, were set up across the state for the polls.