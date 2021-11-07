BJP CMs, party presidents discuss upcoming elections in 5 states at national executive meeting

Poll strategy for upcoming elections in states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur was discussed at Sunday’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive meeting, Union minister Bhupendra Yadav told reporters.

“Party's state presidents and chief ministers of Goa, UP, Uttarakhand and Manipur have discussed strategy for the upcoming assembly polls,” Yadav told reporters.

Preparation for the upcoming polls was an important point of discussion at Sunday's meeting. BJP national president JP Nadda urged party members to set up a party committee for every polling booth. He also asked for more arrangements for the broadcast of PM Modi’s outreach programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at every booth, reported ANI.

BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah urged party workers to set up party committees in all the 10.4 lakh polling booths in the country by December 25, with special attention to states where polls are due next year. The party has also been asked to make 'Panna Pramukhs' at all these booths by April 6, 2022.

The chief ministers of the poll-bound states made presentations, based on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his confidence of the party emerging victorious in the upcoming polls. “…Based on the presentations made by the CMs of the states that will go to polls in 2022, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that the BJP will get the blessings of the people,” Yadav told Hindustan Times.

The Prime Minister also lauded the welfare work taken up by party workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, insisting that it will keep paying dividends even many years later.

The BJP is currently in power in the states of Goa, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur. The Prime Minister also hit out at Congress, who is in power in poll-bound Punjab, over dynastic politics, claiming that “The BJP is not a family-based party, it isn’t run by a family but by a culture of public welfare.”