BJP complains to EC over Kamal Nath video, alleges ‘communal politics’

The BJP has complained to the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Madhya Pradesh against Congress president Kamal Nath accusing him of vitiating the communal atmosphere, after a video showing him asking Muslims to ensure 90 per cent voting in their booths or the Congress will be in trouble, became viral in the social media.

The 1.20 minute video, which is also being shared by Madhya Pradesh BJP’s Twitter handle, shows Kamal Nath in one of the rooms of the state congress office in Bhopal, addressing a group of people, most probably Muslims. In this, he is heard, saying, “Agar Musalman samaj ka 90 pratishad vote na pade toh hame bahut bada nuksan ho sakta hai” (If 90 of Muslims do not vote (for the Congress) it can result in a big loss for us).

In the video, Nath is also heard discussing Muslim voting percentage. He said that if there is 50 to 60 per cent voting in Muslim dominated booths in last elections, there should be a postmortem to find out why it was only 50-60 per cent and not 90 percent.

The BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha, who was among those who met the CEO Madhya Pradesh with the complaint, said , “It is a clear case of Muslim appeasement.” Jha said he would also lodge report with the police asking them to arrest Nath for his statement.

Condemning Kamal Nath’s statement, BJP state president Rakesh Singh alleged that there is clear indication that the Congress wants to spread communal violence in the state before the elections. “I appeal to the election commission to keep watch on the activities of Kamal Nath and take necessary and strong action,” he said in a tweet.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta defended the statement by saying that Kamal Nath had only asked Muslims to vote in large numbers. “He was addressing Muslims so he asked them to vote in large numbers. So what is wrong in that? Had Nath been addressing youths or for that matter Brahmans he would have asked them to vote for the Congress. If BJP is accusing us of minority appeasement, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit a masjid in Indore, and why are they talking about developing madarsas which they once labeled as den of terrorists.”

Just a week back, another one of Nath’s statement went viral on social media stoking a controversy. In that video Kamal Nath is seen talking to a group of people and saying, while referring to the RSS, “They have got this slogan that if one has to vote for a Hindu then one should vote for ‘Hindu sher’ Modi and if one has to vote for a Muslim one should vote for Congress..It’s their strategy. We will have to be alert about the same.” The BJP had condemned the statement, while Nath had defending saying he was speaking against those trying to divide society.

CEO V Kantharao said that they have received the complaint against Kamal Nath. “We have made a report and sent it to Election Commission of India,” he said.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 20:18 IST