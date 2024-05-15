BJP complains to Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi's ‘two types of soldiers’ remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging model code of conduct (MCC) violation by the Congress and disrespect to the Indian Army by Rahul Gandhi.



A BJP delegation comprising External Affairs minister S Jaishankar, Union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Arjun Meghwal, party's national media head Anil Baluni and Om Pathak met with the Election Commission. External affairs minister S Jaishankar called Rahul Gandhi's 'two types of soldiers' remark a direct attack on the armed forces.

"A few days ago, Rahul Gandhi ji said that Narendra Modi has created two types of soldiers...This is a lie, this is a direct attack on our Armed forces, they want to make it a matter of controversy, they want to reduce their morale. This is not a matter of elections, it is a matter of national security," Jaishankar told reporters after the delegation meets with the EC.



“The Army is using its full strength for the security of the country against the Chinese...So we take this very seriously and our request is to the Election Commission to take very strict action regarding this, such a thing should not happen in future and should be restricted,” the minister added.



Addressing a rally in Raebareli, Gandhi had said,"PM Narendra Modi has made two types of Jawans. One is the son of a poor, Dalit, minorities and the other is from a rich family. He has given a new name to the son of the poor, Agniveer, who won't be getting any facilities like pension, canteen...but, if you are a senior officer or one amongst the four, you'll get all those things. In the military, they have created 'two-India', two types of 'shaheed." Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli.



Jaishankar also cited the instances when Rahul Gandhi and Congress targeted the armed forces, the BJP statement read.



“He (Jaishankar) referenced a past incident when Rahul Gandhi claimed in Parliament that our soldiers were beaten by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh, despite the soldiers having successfully repelled them,” the BJP stated.