e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

BJP confident the bill will see replay of triple talaq, Article 370

The draft bill, which seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, is facing resistance from some Opposition parties in the upper house, where the BJP is still short of a majority.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:49 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students hold placards as they protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Guwahati.
Students hold placards as they protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, in Guwahati.(Photo: PTI)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , which faced no hurdles in nullifying Article 370 that divested Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, in bifurcating the state into two Union territories and in enacting the triple talaq bill that criminalized the Muslim practice of instant divorce, is hoping for a replay when the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill comes to the Rajya Sabha.

The draft bill, which seeks to fast-track Indian citizenship for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, Sikhs and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, is facing resistance from some Opposition parties in the upper house, where the BJP is still short of a majority. The party says the proposed legislation is aimed at helping the persecuted minorities of the Muslim-majority nations.

“Parties rose over narrow considerations to pass the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Reorganisation Bill; similarly they supported the Triple Talaq Bill; we are expecting that they will vote for safeguarding the rights of those who need protection,” said a senior BJP leader.

A second party leader, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha where the BJP and its allies have 116 seats, said the party is confident of getting the support of 122 MPs and is expecting more.

The current strength of the House is 238.

“During the J&K Reorganisation Bill, we got support from parties such as the BJD [Biju Janata Dal], BSP [Bahujan Samaj Party] and the YSRCP [YSR Congress Party], though these are not part of the National Democratic Alliance {NDA}.

“We feel outreach on an issue that affects a large number of people can help us garner support,” the second leader said.

An MP from the YSRCP said the party will support the bill as it aims for “protective discrimination”.

An MP from the Janata Dal (United), which had walked out during the vote on the triple talaq bill, said the party will support the BJP on the CAB.

Some members of the Shiv Sena, which has parted ways with the NDA, said they will take a call on the CAB after going through the draft bill, but added that the party will not let its common minimum programme with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra limit its options on national issues.

“The common minimum programme is limited to Maharashtra alone; on national issues we can take an informed decision,” a party member said on condition of anonymity.

tags
top news
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News