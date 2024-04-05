BJP, CPI(M) vs Congress over missing IUML flag at Rahul Gandhi's roadshow

Congress party's call to use its party flags or those of its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), in Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad sparked a political row in Kerala. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the Congress was “ashamed” of using the IUML flag in its rally, while CPI(M) claimed that the flags were not used as the Congress was scared of the BJP. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (AFP)(AFP)

The Congress hit out at both saying the CPI(M) and the BJP have become close friends and asserted that it does not need lessons from anyone on how to carry out a poll campaign.

The grand old party said CPI(M) joined the INDIA bloc only to ensure that it does not lose its vote share and its party symbol.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged on Wednesday that Congress and IUML flags were missing from Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Wayanad, saying that the grand old party was “scared” of BJP. He further hit out at Rahul Gandhi by saying that Congress “lacked the courage” to publicly display the flags.

Vijayan said that Congress wanted the votes of IUML supporters but didn't want to publicly acknowledge the ally.

“The Congress has fallen to a level where it is afraid of communal forces,” he said.

Vijayan said that both Congress and IUML flags were missing from the rally because, in 2019, the BJP had said it was difficult to discern whether it was India or Pakistan. Vijayan said that IUML flags were missing only because Congress was scared of BJP.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani repeated CPI(M)'s claim that Rahul Gandhi was “ashamed” to display the IUML flag in his roadshow. If he is ashamed of IUML, he should reject their support, Irani said.

The union minister further said that it was "foolhardy" to try and hide these things (flags) from the people "in the age of not only media, but digital media and social media revolution".

Congress hits back at BJP, CPI(MP) attacks

Rejecting the allegations, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said the Kerala CM and the BJP have become close friends now.

"Our campaign plans are not planned by the AKG centre (CPI(M) headquarters). Last time during the elections, when Rahul Gandhi came, the controversy over flags was created by the BJP. "This year, it is the Chief Minister. He is helping the BJP. The CPI(M) joined the INDIA bloc to ensure that they don't lose their vote share and their election symbol. They are trying to create a space for the BJP," the opposition leader contended.

Congress sitting MP Rahul Gandhi, CPI leader Annie Raja and BJP state chief K Surendran are facing each other in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in Kerala on April 26, and the results will be declared on June 4.

(With inputs from PTI)