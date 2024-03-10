BJP distances from Anantkumar Hegde's ‘amending Constitution’ remarks: ‘Reflects his…'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday distanced itself from their Karnataka MP Anantkumar Hegde's controversial statement regarding the "rewriting of the Indian constitution". Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde.(ANI)

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Hegde's views on the Constitution are his personal and that the party have sought a response from the Karnataka MP.

“Anantkumar Hegde who is a member of Parliament of the BJP has made a statement. It is imperative that it is made clear: the statement reflects his personal views and is not a statement that reflects the views of the BJP with clarity. The party has taken cognizance of this statement made by Mr Hegde and has also asked for clarification from him,” Bhatia told ANI.

He added: “It must be reiterated that every step that is taken by the BJP, every decision that is taken by the BJP is always in the interest of our country and in consonance with the spirit of the constitution.”

The Karnataka unit of the BJP said that it reaffirms its unwavering commitment to uphold the Constitution and that Hegde's remarks do not reflect its stance.

"MP Shri Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks on the Constitution are his personal views and do not reflect the party's stance. BJP reaffirms our unwavering commitment to uphold the nation's Constitution and will ask for an explanation from Shri Hegde regarding his comments," BJP Karnataka posted on X.

Earlier, Hegde said it is necessary for the BJP to gain two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and also come to power in more than 20 States to “amend the Constitution”.

He claimed that the Congress leaders in the past amended the Constitution to downgrade Hinduism and said that a change must be prioritised.

“You all must help BJP to win over 400 seats. Why does the BJP need 400+ seats? Congress leaders in the past made changes to the constitution and made it in a way that it doesn’t put Hinduism in front," Hegde had said. "We need to change it and save our religion. We already have a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and we do not have that in Rajya Sabha to amend the constitution. 400+ numbers will help us achieve that.”

In 2017, Hegde had to apologise to the Lok Sabha for similar remarks against the Constitution.

Opposition's reaction

Opposition parties on Sunday criticised the BJP over Hegde's remarks regarding the Constitution.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that Hegde's statement was a “public declaration” of the “hidden agenda” of the Narendra Modi government and his 'Sangh Parivar'.

"The ultimate goal of Narendra Modi and the BJP is to destroy Baba Saheb's Constitution. They hate justice, equality, civil rights and democracy,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X.

Karnataka deputy chief minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said that Hegde's remark is a reflection of BJP's ‘anti-Constitution’ stance.

"Let him do it, amend the Constitution...this shows that the BJP government (at the Centre) and BJP MP are against the Constitution given by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let him get it stamped by the Prime Minister," he told reporters in the district headquarters town of Mandya, according to PTI.