Rahul Gandhi reacts to BJP MP's ‘Constitution, 400 seats’ remarks: 'PM Modi's hidden agenda'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reacted sparkly to Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's fresh statement purportedly saying that there is a need to rewrite the majority of the Indian constitution. The BJP MP reportedly alleged that Congress leaders in the past amended the Constitution to downgrade Hinduism and said it must be prioritised. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Anantkumar Hegde also said the BJP alone would need 400 Lok Sabha seats to do that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The statement of the BJP MP that he needs 400 seats to change the Constitution is a public declaration of the hidden agenda of Narendra Modi and his 'Sangh Parivar'. The ultimate goal of Narendra Modi and the BJP is to destroy Baba Saheb's Constitution. They hate justice, equality, civil rights and democracy,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X (formally Twitter).

The former Congress president also alleged that “by dividing society, guarding the freedom of expression and crippling independent institutions, they want to turn India's great democracy into a narrow dictatorship by conspiring to eliminate the opposition”.

“We will not let these conspiracies succeed along with the dreams of the freedom heroes and will continue to fight for the democratic rights guaranteed by the Constitution till our last breath. Every soldier of the Constitution, especially Dalits, tribals, backward and minorities, wake up, raise your voice - INDIA is with you,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Anantkumar Hegde's, a sitting MP from Uttara Kannada, said, “You all must help BJP to win over 400 seats. Why does the BJP need 400+ seats? Congress leaders in the past made changes to the Constitution and made it in a way that it doesn’t put Hinduism in front. We need to change it and save our religion. We already have a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, and we do not have that in Rajya Sabha to amend the constitution. 400+ numbers will help us achieve that.”

Hegde also said the BJP must get a two-thirds majority even in the state. “We need a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and even in the state. All hurdles to rewrite the Constitution will then go away and help us to put Hinduism in the forefront,” he added.

This comes when the Karnataka government has been organising a statewide ‘Constitution awareness programme’ to educate people about the Indian constitution.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had said a few days ago, “Some people are saying that they will change the Constitution if they come to power. A few leaders who do not even know the power of the Indian constitution are making irresponsible comments. People need to be aware of how great our Indian constitution is, and this drive will help them to learn about it," he said.

In 2017, Hegde had to apologise to the Lok Sabha for simillar remarks against the Constitution but said his comments were “twisted”.

“Regarding the deadlock in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha due to my statement, I want to assure my friends that the Constitution is supreme to me, Parliament is supreme to me,” he had said.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, however, objected to Hegde’s clarification and said that he had spoken against Ambedkar.

Hegde had reportedly said at a public event in Karnataka that people should identify themselves by their religions and “those who, without knowing about their parental blood, call themselves secular, they don’t have their own identity ... They don’t know about their parentage".

“Seculars do not know what their blood is. Yes, the Constitution has given that right to say ‘we are secular’.... but the Constitution has been amended many times, we will also amend it. We have come to power for that,” Hegde was reported as saying.