 Congress launches 'Nyay Geet' featuring Rahul Gandhi ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Watch: Congress launches 'Nyay Geet' featuring Rahul Gandhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Watch: Congress launches ‘Nyay Geet’ featuring Rahul Gandhi ahead of Lok Sabha elections

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 09:34 AM IST

The Congress has pledged to provide both employment rights and apprenticeship opportunities for young individuals in a series of commitments in its new song.

The Congress on Saturday released its ‘Nyay Geet’, which talks about the party's ‘five pillars of justice’ and its ‘guarantees’ to youngsters. The song was shared on social media platform X by Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders. Captioning the Congress's ‘Nyay Geet’, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The dreams of those who have been left behind will also be fulfilled! This song of justice is the music of the coming of the dawn in the lives of the deprived.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Dahod, Gujarat.(PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Dahod, Gujarat.(PTI)

The song is two minutes and 34 seconds long. The Congress has pledged to provide both employment rights and apprenticeship opportunities for young individuals in a series of commitments in its new song. The five pillars of justice declared by the Congress are justice for youth, women, farmers, workers, and participatory justice.

The video of the song features Rahul Gandhi interacting with locals while visiting several states as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.’ The yatra is a sequel of the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' taken out last year. The Congress commenced the ‘yatra’ on January 14 from Manipur. It is slated to end in Mumbai towards the end of this month. The yatra is expected to cover a distance of 6,200 kilometres across 14 states.

Since it was shared on social media Congress' ‘Nyay Geet’ has amassed around 357.8K views. The song is available on platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Wynk and Saavn.

(With inputs from PTI)

