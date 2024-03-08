Rahul Gandhi led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’ to culminate in Shivaji Park on March 17

Mumbai: The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra’, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is set to make its mark in Maharashtra on March 12, with preparations for this leg of the journey nearing completion. The yatra will enter from Nandurbar and culminate in a grand ceremony at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park ground on March 17. Katihar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra', in Katihar, Bihar, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (PTI)

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the key figures from the Opposition INDIA alliance will participate in the concluding rally, which will also sound poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

On Thursday, the state urban development department permitted the rally at Shivaji Park under certain conditions, such as following noise pollution rules and directives issued by the Bombay high court related to time, etc. Permission for the rally was sought on March 1.

A preparatory meeting led by Maharashtra In-charge Ramesh Chennithala and Patole was held on Thursday, where nitty-gritty details were discussed. The local leaders were also entrusted with specific responsibilities.

Patole, addressing the media after the meeting, outlined the diverse programs lined-up from Nandurbar to Mumbai. “The yatra is venturing into the historical realm of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, where BJP has undermined their legacies by attacking democratic principles,” he emphasised.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is expected to travel 479 km and pass six districts before concluding the rally in Mumbai. It will enter from Nandurbar district, which shares a border with Gujarat, and from there will travel to Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik and Thane before entering the financial capital.

The yatra is coming to the state when the Congress is facing a challenging situation following the exit of senior leaders such as Ashok Chavan, Milind Deora and Baba Siddique. The state Congress leadership believes that the yatra will boost the morale of the state and the Mumbai unit, which is much required ahead of the crucial elections.