e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP expels Karnal leader Chander Parkash Kathuria for 6 years

BJP expels Karnal leader Chander Parkash Kathuria for 6 years

However, the reason behind Kathuria’s expulsion from the BJP was not mentioned in the letter issued by state unit president Subhash Barala.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 14:51 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Karnal
The 51-year-old leader, the former chairperson of Sugerfed, was a special invitee of the BJP’s state executive committee.
The 51-year-old leader, the former chairperson of Sugerfed, was a special invitee of the BJP’s state executive committee. (Image source: Kathuria’s Facebook)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its leader from Haryana’s Karnal, Chander Parkash Kathuria, from the primary membership of the party for six years.

However, the reason behind Kathuria’s expulsion from the BJP was not mentioned in the letter issued by state unit president Subhash Barala.

The action against Kathuria was taken two days after a video surfaced on social media showing him allegedly falling down from the balcony of an apartment in Chandigarh’s Sector 63 while trying to come down with the help of a piece of cloth.

“Yes, he has been expelled from the party for six years on the basis of a video, which raised questions on his character,” Jagmohan Anand, the BJP’s Karnal unit district president, said.

Kathuria did not respond to this reporter’s phone calls and text messages for his reaction over his expulsion from the BJP.

He reportedly fractured his foot while trying to come down the balcony and was admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

The reason behind his attempts to escape from the balcony could not be ascertained yet.

Sources, however, said he was visiting a woman for some official work and another person visited the flat. Kathuria did not want to run into him so he tried to come down from the second-floor balcony but lost his grip and fell down.

The 51-year-old leader, the former chairperson of Sugerfed, was a special invitee of the BJP’s state executive committee.

Kathuria, who hails from Sector 13 in Karnal, had sought BJP ticket from the Karnal Lok Sabha seat in the last parliamentary election.

He had also contested the assembly election from Karnal unsuccessfully on BJP ticket in 2009.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In