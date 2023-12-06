BJP first-timer defeating Revanth Reddy, KCR fishy: Digvijaya Singh cries foul

Congress Madhya Pradesh leader Digvijaya Singh continued with his suspicion over the outcome of the recently concluded state assembly elections and asked whether it was believable that a first-timer from the BJP in Telangana defeated outgoing chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Congress's Revanth Reddy, who will become the chief minister. "BJP giant killer? Can we believe it? BJP first time candidate defeating KCR ex CM and Revant Reddy now the elected CM together? Isn’t something fishy? Would any political analyst do some research on polling booth results and then check on the ground?" Digvijaya Singh said a day after blaming EVMs for the Congress rout. Revanth Reddy won from Kodangal but lost to BJP's K Venkata Ramana Reddy in Kamareddy constituency from where KCR too contested and lost.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Though the Congress won in Telangana, the defeat of Revanth Reddy on one seat is not beyond question, Digvijiaya Singh's tweet suggested. Revanth Reddy lost to BJP's first-timer K Ventaka Ramana Reddy from the Kamareddy assembly constituency. Interestingly, on the fray from the same constituency was KCR as well who too was defeated by the BJP's first-timer.

Congress won Telangana but lost Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP. In Madhya Pradesh too, the BJP won by a huge margin.

“Any Machine with a Chip can be hacked. I have opposed voting by EVM since 2003. Can we allow our Indian Democracy to be controlled by Professional Hackers! This is the Fundamental Question which all Political Parties have to address to. Hon ECI and Hon Supreme Court would you please defend our Indian Democracy?" Digvijaya Singh tweeted earlier.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Kamal Nath also raised suspicion over the result as he claimed that some MLAs did not even get 50 votes in their villages. "How is this possible," Kamal Nath said. "The exit poll was to create an atmosphere. The one who knew the result in advance might have prepared the exit polls," Kaman Nath said.

Congress' defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh prompted the leadership into a huddle to analyse the rout. According to reports, Kamal Nath has been asked to step down as the state chief in the wake of the party's defeat. The BJP won 163 seats and the Congress was far behind with 66 seats.