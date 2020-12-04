e-paper
Home / India News / BJP forms 117-member election management team for 2021 Bengal assembly polls

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 11:03 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The state machinery would be working under the supervision of Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.
With just around five months to go for the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a 117-member election management team. It is the biggest election machinery the party has ever put in place in the state.

The team has been divided into 31 units, with each tackling a particular aspect of the party’s poll preparations during the campaign--coordination, data collection, booth management, and social media management, etc.

“While some cells comprise multiple state leaders, including MPs and MLAs, and have a party veteran in-charge and co-in charge of them, a few cells have just one state leader,” said a BJP leader.

The BJP is buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in which it got 40% of the vote share and bagged 18 out of the 42 seats in the state.

Also read | BJP targets 10million Bengal households to counter TMC govt’s biggest outreach

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are expected sometime around April and May.

The state machinery would be working under the supervision of Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda. Shah and Nadda are expected to camp in West Bengal for a few days every month till the elections.

The BJP has for the first time sent five of its central leaders to take stock of the party’s organisational preparedness up to the booth level.

BJP functionaries said 294 leaders will be arriving in Bengal from Delhi and other states to work with the local unit. They would be part of 45-member teams to be set up for each constituency.

The BJP has also appointed a separate media team to appear for TV interviews.

