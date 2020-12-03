BJP targets 10M Bengal households to counter TMC govt’s biggest outreach

india

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 10:55 IST

In a bid to counter the Trinamool Congress-led government’s biggest outreach program ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party plans to reach out to more than 10 million families in the State highlighting alleged corruption of the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Just like the TMC-led government has launched an outreach program - Duare Sarkar (government at doorsteps) - BJP workers will also reach more than 10 million households on December 5. The program has been named Aar Noy Anyay (no more injustice),” said Dilip Ghosh, president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit.

BJP workers, across the state, will visit households and distribute leaflets to highlight the alleged corruption of the TMC government and how the people were allegedly deprived from availing central schemes such the Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

With an eye on the 2021 assembly polls, the Mamata Banerjee government has launched its biggest outreach drive over the next two months. At least four camps would be set up in every village and civic body across 344 blocks in the State between December 1 and January 28. Officials will help people to access various government facilities including MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), job cards, health cards, caste certificates and ration cards among others.

“This is one of the biggest outreach programs any state government has undertaken. Already 5.4 lakh people have come to the camps within two days to the services. This has unnerved the BJP,” said Sovandeb Chatterjee, state minister and a veteran TMC leader.

BJP leaders said that their outreach would be the second phase of the Aar Noy Anyay campaign. The first phase was launched earlier this year when union home minister Amit Shah had come in March. It was launched to counter another outreach program of the TMC – Didi ke Bolo (tell didi).

BJP leaders have already started to hold meetings for the execution of the campaign to reach 10 million households simultaneously across the state on December 5 around 12 noon.