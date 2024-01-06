BJP gears up for 2024 elections, JP Nadda, Manohar Lal Khattar hold roadshow in Haryana

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], January 6 (ANI): In a mega poll push, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bhartiya Janata Party President JP Nadda along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a massive roadshow in Panchkula. HT Image

Nadda, who is on a tour to Haryana for second time in three days, conducted a 1.5 kilometre stretch roadshow from Tank Chowk to Bellavista Chowk

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier, on Friday the BJP President had held a mega roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. A huge crowd of supporters danced and cheered his motorcade.

In his address in Himachal, Nadda said that not a single promise had been fulfilled by the Congress government in the state.

He said that Congress got wiped out in the assembly elections of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and this has happened because of the unwavering faith of the people towards Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in Kerala's Thrissur. BJP state president K Surendran and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi accompanied the Prime Minister in his motorcade.

Addressing the crowd in Kerala's Thrissur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launched a series of attacks on the INDIA bloc. "INDI alliance only knows one thing, INDI alliance keeps hurting our faith, they made our temples and festivals, mediums for loot. The kind of politics that is being played with 'Thrissur Pooram' is unfortunate. The kind of mismanagement that has come to light in Sabarimala, devotees are facing a lot of inconvenience. This is the proof of inability of the state government here," PM Modi said in his address at the 'Sthree Shakti Modikkoppam' event at Thekkinkadu in Kerala.

The BJP has geared up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, however, the Congress is also leaving no stones un-turned.

Earlier in December, Congress party leader Sachin Pilot held the 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur and exuded confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"The INDIA alliance and Congress Party are absolutely ready for the upcoming elections. The unprecedented public support we got in Nagpur further boosted our morale, and the INDIA alliance will defeat the NDA in 2024," said Sachin Pilot. (ANI)