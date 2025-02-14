BJP has no intention of fulfilling poll promises, claims former Delhi CM Atishi

Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Chief Minister of Delhi Atishi on Friday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no intention of fulfilling the promises made during the elections. Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, a leader of the Aap Aadmi Party (AAP), asserted on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has no plans to keep the promises made during the election.(PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Atishi alleged that BJP MLAs are engaged in a tussle over ministerial berths and would ultimately blame the AAP for failing to deliver on their electoral commitments.

"BJP promised that when their government is formed, they will approve providing ₹2500 to every woman in Delhi in the first cabinet meeting, and by March 8, the first instalment of ₹2500 will be transferred to all women of Delhi," she said.

She further claimed, "There is an ongoing rift among BJP MLAs over who will get which ministerial post and how much they can loot (exploit). They have already made a plan to blame AAP for not fulfilling their promises. They will say the Delhi government has no funds and that AAP exhausted all the funds."

Atishi also highlighted AAP's economic performance during its ten-year rule in Delhi.

"During 2014-15, Delhi's entire budget was ₹31,000 crore. After the AAP government came to power, the Delhi budget increased to ₹46,000 crore. In ten years, Delhi's economic growth increased by 2.5 times. In 2014, Delhi's debt-to-GDP ratio was 6.6%, and it is now 3 per cent. In Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP is in power, the debt-to-GDP ratio is 32.5 per cent, and in Madhya Pradesh, it is 33 per cent. CAG's 2022 report stated that Delhi is one of the surplus states in the country," she added.

The BJP won 48 seats in a historic mandate, marking its return to power in Delhi after 27 years. Several AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, lost in their strongholds, while outgoing Chief Minister Atishi managed to retain her seat.

The BJP is yet to announce its chief ministerial candidate. The last BJP-led government in Delhi was from 1993 to 1998.