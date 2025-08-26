Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
BJP hatching conspiracy to steal votes as it lost people's trust, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Published on: Aug 26, 2025 08:40 pm IST

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy to steal votes across the country as it has lost the trust of the people.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi during Voter Adhikar Yatra at Supaul, Bihar, India, Tuesday,26, 2025.(Hindustan Times)

Vadra joined her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Supaul and Madhubani districts on Tuesday.

Addressing a public rally in Madhubani, she said, “People must protect their right to vote. You people must remain alert and should not allow the BJP and its allies to steal your votes. BJP leaders are stealing votes, employment of youths and people's citizenship."

During Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Congress leaders would steal people’s cattle, but the BJP is indulging in ‘vote chori’, she said.

In a post on X on Tuesday, she wrote, "In Bihar, the BJP-JD(U) government, which has failed on every front, including inflation, unemployment, migration, and economic crisis, wants to remain in power by stealing the votes of the people. The BJP has lost the trust of the people, and that is the reason it's 'hatching' conspiracies to steal votes across the country."

The voting rights of millions of poor and deprived citizens are being snatched away,” Vadra claimed, adding: “The Constitution has given every Indian the right to vote. No power can snatch this right. We will not allow even a single vote of the poor people to be stolen."

Earlier in the day, Vadra and Gandhi, along with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other representatives of the INDIA bloc, participated in the yatra, waving at an enthusiastic crowd from an open-roof SUV.

The yatra resumed on Tuesday after a break for a day.

Gandhi launched the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', supported by all INDIA bloc constituents, against the Election Commission's special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The 16-day yatra, which began on August 17 from Sasaram, will conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1 before covering over 1,300 km across the state, where assembly elections are due later this year.

The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar and Purnea districts. Further, it will pass through Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna districts.

