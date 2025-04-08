Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its statewide “Janakrosh Yatra” from Mysuru on Monday, attacking the Congress government’s policies, including price inflation allegations of religious appeasement and misappropriation of welfare funds, in the state. BJP launches protest march in Mysuru against govt’s policies

The yatra was led by Union minister for food, public distribution, and consumer affairs Pralhad Joshi and senior BJP leaders including state president BY Vijayendra, leader of opposition in state assembly R Ashoka, council opposition leader Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, and former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda. During the protest held in chief minister Siddaramaiah’s home district, Joshi slammed the government for its “anti-governance”.

“Prices have reached record highs. On the other hand, even though the law does not permit religion-based reservations, the government has allotted 4% for Muslims in government contracts, which is the height of appeasement,” Joshi said.

He accused the Congress administration of contravening constitutional norms and Supreme Court directives. Joshi alleged that funds earmarked under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) were being redirected to support guarantee schemes. “If that’s the case, is the government providing guarantees only to Dalits?” he asked, adding that the BJP would challenge the reservation policy in court after consulting legal experts.

According to Vijayendra, the yatra will proceed in four phases. After Mysuru and Chamarajanagar on April 7, the protest will move to Mandya and Hassan on April 8, followed by Kodagu and Mangaluru on April 9, and Udupi and Chikkamagaluru on April 10. The second phase of the protests will begin on April 13 in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada. Vijayendra noted that the campaign will involve foot marches of two-three km and public meetings in key urban centres across all districts.

He said the objective of the yatra was to highlight issues such as rising living costs, the 4% reservation for Muslims, and what it termed as the Congress government’s misuse of funds meant for marginalised communities.

Clarifying the absence of JD(S) from the event, Vijayendra said there was no rift between the alliance partners. “Union minister HD Kumaraswamy has also explained this. Just because we are holding separate agitations doesn’t mean there is any difference of opinion. As a national party, the BJP is launching this yatra as planned,” he said.

Reacting to the yatra, chief minister Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP’s campaign, questioning its timing on the same day the Union government increased fuel prices. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exposed the hypocrisy of the so-called ‘Janaakrosha Yatre’ launched by BJP leaders in Karnataka, by himself increasing the prices of petrol, diesel, and cooking gas. He has, in effect, confirmed the truth we’ve been saying all along — that these price hikes are the direct result of the Union Government’s anti-people economic policies,” he said in a statement.

He demanded that BJP leaders in Karnataka explain the central government’s move to hike the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 and increase LPG prices by ₹50. “Even though crude oil prices are falling in the international market, the Union government continues to raise fuel prices. BJP leaders owe the people of Karnataka an explanation,” Siddaramaiah added.

Responding to the CM’s remarks, Joshi clarified that the recent tax hike would not burden the public. “The state government has hastily reacted. The ₹2 increase will be borne by government-run companies — essentially the Union government. We are not passing that ₹2 burden onto consumers,” he said. Joshi also pointed out that the state stands to benefit from the hike, receiving ₹1 from the excise increase.