BJP leader calls Haridwar Muslim shrine ‘den of prostitution’, provokes outrage

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shadab Shams has called Haridwar’s revered Muslim shrine Piran Kaliyara a “den of prostitution, human trafficking, and drugs” and promised to “cleanse” it of “wrong people” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India campaign with a broom and bulldozer, provoking outrage.

“Piran Kaliyar is an international centre for pilgrims, where people come to seek blessings irrespective of religion and caste. People who do not have children go and beg there after doctors and medical science fail. We have seen miracles happening when people are blessed with children. It is unfortunate that such a sacred place has been tainted,” he said on Monday.

Shams, who has been named as the new head of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board that is responsible for managing Muslim religious sites, quoted police officers and local intelligence unit saying the shrine has become a den of “human trafficking, drugs, and prostitution”. “So many such cases have come to light and it has now become intolerable. We have decided that under Modi’s cleanliness campaign, we will cleanse the place of the wrong people. From top to bottom, we will clean the place with a broom and bulldozer.”

The earthmover or bulldozer has become a symbol of extra-judiciary crackdown through the demolition of properties in BJP ruled states against those considered criminals, rioters, and anti-social elements.

Shams said they will run a campaign with assistance from the public and that “wrong people” would not be allowed in devbhoomi (land of God). “This is [Pushkar Singh] Dhami’s government. At any cost, these corrupt people and those who indulge in prostitution, and human trafficking will not be tolerated. It is ruining generations.”

Congress leader Garima Dasauni hit out at the BJP over Shams’s comments. “It appears BJP leaders are power-drunk and have lost their minds. We are proud of the fact that Uttarakhand is known as devbhoomi, which is home to religious sites like Nanakmatta and Piran Kaliyar where people in large numbers come and seek blessings.” She added the comments will hurt religious centres and affect the state’s tourism.

Dasauni said there even if there is some truth to Shams’s claims, then whose failure it is as the BJP has been in power for over five years. She added Shams has sought to polarise voters ahead of panchayat elections and that he was doing so at the behest of BJP’s leadership.

Muhammad Nizamuddin, a Congress leader and former lawmaker from Haridwar, said targeting a particular religion has become a trend in the Modi era. “Piran Kaliyar is located 15 km from Senior Superintendent of Police’s office...security arrangements remain in place there as...religious events happen on a regular basis. If the atmosphere of Piran Kaliyar is spoiled, then it is the same everywhere in Uttarakhand.”

BJP leader Manveer Singh Chauhan said Piran Kaliyar is a big area and Shams’s statement was the context of complaints he received about illegal practices in hotels and other places. He added it needs “cleanliness” as it is the responsibility of their government to do it.

Police chief Ashok Kumar said they were aware of “the law-and-order situation” in Piran Kaliyar. “...as and when any such case comes to our knowledge, police take strict action.”

Shams did not respond to calls despite repeated attempts.

Piran Kaliyar is the final resting place of the 13th-century saint Alauddin Ali Ahmed on the outskirts of Roorkee. Millions of devotees from India and abroad visit the shrine around 15 km from Haridwar.