BJP leader in Sikar forced to consume poison by 2 unidentified men: Police

Jaipur: A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Rajasthan’s Sikar was allegedly forced to consume poison by two unidentified men, who also vandalised his car on Wednesday afternoon when he was returning from his daughter’s school, police said. A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Rajasthan’s Sikar was allegedly forced to consume poison by two unidentified men, who also vandalised his car on Wednesday. (Representative photo)

An attempt-to-murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged against the two unidentified men, who are on the run.

According to police officers, Panwar had gone to his daughter’s school to give her a tiffin box. “The incident took place when the BJP mandal president of Sikar’s Laxmangarh, Lalit Panwar, was returning from his daughter’s school in a car around 2 pm on Wednesday. The two assailants could not be identified yet,” Laxmangarh station house officer (SHO) Mahendra Singh said.

“Panwar had received a call from an unknown person who asked him to visit a nearby place to check a plot at Hameerpura Road. He did not find anyone after he reached the plot. After a while, two young men came on a two-wheeler and launched an attack on him,” said Singh.

The two also vandalised his car. “Panwar got off and tried to stop them. They brought out a bottle containing some white liquid which they forcefully tried to feed him. Soon after he consumed the liquid a bit, Panwar fell sick and eventually fainted. The assailants fled the spot after local people came to his rescue,” said the SHO.

The locals took Panwar to a local hospital. “His condition is stable. We have taken his statement as well. His doctor confirmed that he was fed Aldrin, which works as a slow poison if overdosed,” Singh added.