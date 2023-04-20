Home / India News / BJP leader's dare after Mamata rejects phone call claim: 'TMC should go to…'

BJP leader's dare after Mamata rejects phone call claim: 'TMC should go to…'

BySanskriti Falor
Apr 20, 2023 06:32 PM IST

Mamata Banerjee had told reporters that she would resign from her position as West Bengal CM if any evidence was found to support Suvendu Adhikari's claims.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday dared Trinamool Congress to go to court against him a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rubbished his claim that she had called Union home minister Amit Shah over the Election Commission's decision to revoke TMC's national party status.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari(Twitter/BJP)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari(Twitter/BJP)

He told news agency ANI, “They (TMC) should go to court against me...There are two state parties in West Bengal - TMC & All India Forward Bloc. TMC's (national party) status is gone.”

Addressing a rally at Singur in Hooghly district, Adhikari on Tuesday claimed that Banerjee had called Shah asking him if the national party status for TMC can be retained until 2024.

"Yesterday, we saw how Mamata Banerjee had demanded the resignation of Amit Shah. But, after the EC revoked the national party status, she had repeatedly called him to request that the decision be repealed. It, however, did not yield any result," Adhikari had said.

Banerjee on Wednesday had told reporters that she would resign from her position as West Bengal CM if any evidence was found to support Adhikari's claims. “I will resign if it is proven that I called up Amit Shah over TMC's national party status.”

She also stated that her party's name will continue to remain All India Trinamool Congress despite EC's decision.

TMC on Wednesday attacked Adhikari saying he was spreading fake news and the party was legal remedies to expose him.

The party alleged that Adhikari “indulges in these theatrics to curry favor with his political masters & spread fake news."

"We're exploring legal remedies to expose his baseless claims and bring out the truth”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

Topics
west bengal mamata banerjee amit shah suvendu adhikari + 2 more
west bengal mamata banerjee amit shah suvendu adhikari + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out