BJP leader shot dead in UP, third incident in a week

india Updated: Oct 13, 2019 11:23 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Saharanpur
The assailants opened fire, killing BJP leader Dhara Singh on the spot.
The assailants opened fire, killing BJP leader Dhara Singh on the spot.
         

Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh, the third such murder in the state in the past one week.

BJP corporator Dhara Singh, 47, who was also employed as a sector-in-charge at a local sugar mill, was on his way to work from his residence in Deoband, Saharanpur, on Saturday when he was stopped by two bike-borne assailants near a railway crossing.

The assailants opened fire, killing Singh on the spot.

Saharanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar said: “Unidentified assailants opened fire at Dhara Singh near Rankhandi railway crossing. Fatally injured Singh was declared brought dead at a community health centre. His body has been sent for post-mortem.”

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

“We are speaking to the family members of the deceased and trying to ascertain the possible motive behind the murder,” the SSP said.

On October 8, BJP leader Chaudhary Yashpal Singh was gunned down in a similar manner in Deoband.

Two days later, another BJP leader Kabir Tiwari, also a former student leader, was shot dead in Basti which led to student groups going on rampage and burning down government vehicles.

Basti SP Pankaj Kumar was later transferred and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi, said: “Initial findings suggest Pankaj Kumar’s negligence in handling the cases. Kumar has been found guilty of irresponsible functioning. It was found that he did not properly ensure the checklist issued by the DIG Range, Basti.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 11:23 IST

