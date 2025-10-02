BJP leader Smriti Irani performs Dhunuchi Naach at Delhi's Durga Puja pandal | Video

On the final day of the Durga Puja celebrations, actor-BJP leader Smriti Irani took part in the traditional 'Dhunuchi Naach' at a pandal in Delhi's Pandara Road on Thursday. BJP leader and actor Smriti Irani at a Durga Puja pandal in Delhi's Pandara Road on Thursday. (Screengrab/X/ANI)

A video of Irani performing the Dhunuchi Naach in a traditional Bengali saree, along with several women, surfaced on social media.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader extended Vijayadashami greetings in a post on X. She said, "Where there is righteousness, there is victory! Heartfelt greetings to all of you on the festival of Vijayadashami, which symbolizes the triumph of righteousness and truth."

"This festival conveys the message of incorporating into our lives the ideals of the epitome of propriety, Lord Shri Ram, along with patience, sacrifice, and valor. Jai Jai Shri Ram!" Irani added.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta also visited a Durga Puja pandal in Greater Kailash-2 earlier in the week, taking part in 'Dhunuchi Naach' with the other women present at the pandal.

She had said, “There is a festive atmosphere across the country. Every person is engaged in worshipping Maa... Delhi is decorated so beautifully...The Delhi government has given all facilities from its side to the committees. We have also given electricity, meters to all the committees...All devotees are happy.”

Dhunuchi Naach is an integral part of Durga Puja celebrations. It is performed during the evening Durga aarti by devotees who hold one, two or sometimes even three dhunuchis (earthen incense burners) at once and dance to the beats of the Dhak (traditional percussion instrument).

On Monday, BJP leader Smriti Irani visited several temples in her former Parliamentary constituency, Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, amid the ongoing Navratri celebrations.

She paid a visit to the Ahorwa Bhawani, Kalikan Bhawani, and Durgan Bhawani temples. Irani told reporters that she prayed for Amethi, its welfare, the country's progress and the strengthening of the economy.

"I prayed to the goddess that every citizen of the country remains healthy, safe, and continues to prosper," she said.