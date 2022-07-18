Home / India News / BJP leader Sultana Khan attacked by two unidentified men in Mumbai
BJP leader Sultana Khan attacked by two unidentified men in Mumbai

  "An argument soon ensued between them. The victim is in a state of fear," police inspector Sayyed Zilani from the Kashimira station, said.
Sultana Khan suffered minor injuries to her hand and is being treated at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGES)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 07:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Sultana Khan, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Maharashtra, was attacked by two, as yet unidentified, bike-borne assailants in Thane, news agency ANI said Monday quoting a senior police official. Khan, the BJP's minority wing (women's) state president, was walking on Mira Road with her husband on Sunday night when the couple encountered the two strangers.

"An argument soon ensued between them. The victim is in a state of fear," police inspector Sayyed Zilani from the Kashimira station, said.

"She is yet to open up about the ordeal to the police."

Sultana Khan suffered minor injuries to her hand and is being treated at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The police are working to ascertain the identity of the attackers, who reportedly covered their faces during the incident. More information on the incident is awaited.

