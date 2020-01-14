BJP leader warns those sloganeering against PM, Yogi

india

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 06:52 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be buried alive.

Singh made the statement on Sunday while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Warning “these handful of people, one per cent criminal and corrupt people” against saying “murdabad” to Prime Minister Modi and chief minster Adityanath, he said, “I will bury you alive.” “Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will get perturbed. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only,” Singh said. “Those taking money from Dawood Ibrahim and troubling our officers, and Muslims will be beaten up badly,” he said.

Singh, who hails from Aligarh, made the shocking threat on Sunday while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Aligarh.

He was apparently referring to protests held by students of the Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA recently.

The BJP, however, immediately distanced itself from Singh’s controversial remarks, with party spokesperson Chandramohan saying, “Raghuraj Singh is neither a minister nor an MLA.”

Labour Welfare Council chairman Sunil Bharala said Raghuraj Singh is an advisor in a unit of Labour Department.