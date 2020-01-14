e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / India News / BJP leader warns those sloganeering against PM, Yogi

BJP leader warns those sloganeering against PM, Yogi

The BJP, however, immediately distanced itself from Raghuraj Singh controversial remarks, with party spokesperson Chandramohan saying, “Raghuraj Singh is neither a minister nor an MLA.”

india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 06:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Aligarh
Raghuraj Singh, who hails from Aligarh, made the shocking threat on Sunday while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Aligarh.
Raghuraj Singh, who hails from Aligarh, made the shocking threat on Sunday while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Aligarh.(@RRSinghBJP/Twitter )
         

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raghuraj Singh has said people raising slogans against Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be buried alive.

Singh made the statement on Sunday while addressing a rally in Aligarh to create awareness about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Warning “these handful of people, one per cent criminal and corrupt people” against saying “murdabad” to Prime Minister Modi and chief minster Adityanath, he said, “I will bury you alive.” “Yogi and Modi are not the ones who will get perturbed. Yogi-Modi will run the country and run it like this only,” Singh said. “Those taking money from Dawood Ibrahim and troubling our officers, and Muslims will be beaten up badly,” he said.

Singh, who hails from Aligarh, made the shocking threat on Sunday while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Aligarh.

He was apparently referring to protests held by students of the Aligarh Muslim University against the CAA recently.

The BJP, however, immediately distanced itself from Singh’s controversial remarks, with party spokesperson Chandramohan saying, “Raghuraj Singh is neither a minister nor an MLA.”

Labour Welfare Council chairman Sunil Bharala said Raghuraj Singh is an advisor in a unit of Labour Department.

tags
top news
India, US in talks to finalise dates for Donald Trump’s state visit
India, US in talks to finalise dates for Donald Trump’s state visit
Apache, Chinook choppers to debut at Republic Day fly-past
Apache, Chinook choppers to debut at Republic Day fly-past
Davinder link wouldn’t have affected verdict, says judge in Afzal Guru trial
Davinder link wouldn’t have affected verdict, says judge in Afzal Guru trial
Bihar shelter home case verdict likely today
Bihar shelter home case verdict likely today
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Inflation at 5-year-high, vegetables 60% dearer
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Jamia cancels exams; JNU teachers say no classes till VC resigns
Jamia cancels exams; JNU teachers say no classes till VC resigns
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news