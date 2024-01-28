BJP leader, wife found dead in MP’s Ujjain; probe on: Police

A 62-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his wife were stabbed to death at their residence in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The bodies of the BJP leader, wife was found at their residence in MP’s Ujjain on Saturday. (representational Image)

Superintendent of police (Ujjain), Sachin Sharma, said the incident came to light on Saturday morning when former sarpanch Ramniwas Kumawat (62) and his wife Munni Kumawat (60) were found in a pool of blood at their residence in Piploda village by Ramniwas’s brother-in-law.

An SIT has been formed to probe the matter.

“Kumawats returned from Punjab a few days ago. The two live by themselves in Piploda, while their son resides in Dewas. On Saturday morning, Ramniwas’s brother-in-law Rajesh visited the house to check on the couple, but no one answered the door. He broke the lock and found the couple lying in a pool of blood,” Sharma said, adding that it could be a case of robbery as the house seemed ransacked.

“The accused also smashed the CCTV before entering the house but we are checking the CCTV footage from nearby places,” he said.

Ramniwas was a landlord and grain merchant. He would give loans to several people in the village and there is suspicion that lending could be a reason behind murder.

Police have lodged FIR under section 302 (murder) of IPC. The incident triggered sharp reaction from the Congress, with state unit president Jitu Patwari attacking the state government for rising crimes in the state. “MP has become a crime state. Everyday, heinous crime is being reported but the chief minister is busy with events. He should do something, Congress will stage protests in every district against the poor law and order condition,” she said.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Law and order condition in MP is better than Congress leading state. Ujjain’s murder is an unfortunate incident and it shouldn’t be connected with law and order condition. Congress should stop politicising the matter.”