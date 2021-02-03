BJP leaders buy alcohol with Ram temple funds, says Congress MLA in MP
- Veteran Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria claimed that there has been no accountability of the money collected by BJP leaders for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya
A senior Congress lawmaker in Madhya Pradesh sparked a row on Tuesday by accusing BJP leaders of buying alcohol with the money collected for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“BJP leaders have been collecting crores of rupees for the construction of Ram Temple for the past so many years. Where is that money? After collecting donations for Ram Temple in the daytime, the BJP leaders use that money to pay for alcohol in the evening,” veteran Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria told reporters in Petlawad, Jhabua.
He had earlier made similar allegations at a rally.
He went on to say that he had only repeated what people were already saying.
The BJP government hit back with home minister Narottam Mishra saying Bhuria’s statement was a reflection of his devilish mindset. “He didn’t say anything new. He is saying what his mentor taught him,” Mishra said.
But Bhuria found support in Congress MLA PC Sharma who said, “Bhuria spoke about the reality. BJP leaders should deposit the fund directly into the account of Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust but they are collecting cash and misusing the fund.”
“The fake collection drive was exposed on Tuesday evening after a man was booked for such a fraud in Bhopal,” he said.
