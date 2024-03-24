BJP Lok Sabha candidates list: Maneka Gandhi in, Varun dropped from Pilibhit
Mar 24, 2024 09:25 PM IST
BJP Lok Sabha candidates list: Maneka Gandhi will contest from Sultanpur, while UP minister Jitin Prasada will replace Varun Gandhi in Pilibhit.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
