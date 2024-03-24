Congress drops Sunil Sharma's Jaipur candidature amid uproar, replaces with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

The Congress on Sunday dropped party leader Sunil Sharma as its Lok Sabha election candidate from Rajasthan's Jaipur after a controversy erupted over his candidature. The grand old party has replaced Sharma with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. Sunil Sharma (Twitter)

According to reports, Sharma is associated with ‘The Jaipur Dialogues’ - an organisation that identifies itself as a “platform for the right thinking people” and often ridicules the Congress and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. However, Sharma, whose family has been associated with the Congress for a long time, claimed that he had severed ties with the directorship of Jaipur Dialogue Forum, reported the Indian Express. It added that Sharma had nothing to do with the management of the Jaipur Dialogue YouTube channel - which criticised the Congress party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The issue with Sharma's candidature was flagged on social media by several party leaders. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the grand old party's choice and asserted that the ‘Jaipur Dialogue’ had also attacked him.