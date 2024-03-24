 Congress drops Sunil Sharma's Jaipur candidature amid uproar, replaces with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Congress drops Sunil Sharma's Jaipur candidature amid uproar, replaces with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

ByHT News Desk
Mar 24, 2024 09:12 PM IST

Congress replaced Sunil Sharma with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas as the Jaipur Lok Sabha candidate.

The Congress on Sunday dropped party leader Sunil Sharma as its Lok Sabha election candidate from Rajasthan's Jaipur after a controversy erupted over his candidature. The grand old party has replaced Sharma with Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Sunil Sharma (Twitter)
Sunil Sharma (Twitter)

According to reports, Sharma is associated with ‘The Jaipur Dialogues’ - an organisation that identifies itself as a “platform for the right thinking people” and often ridicules the Congress and its leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. However, Sharma, whose family has been associated with the Congress for a long time, claimed that he had severed ties with the directorship of Jaipur Dialogue Forum, reported the Indian Express. It added that Sharma had nothing to do with the management of the Jaipur Dialogue YouTube channel - which criticised the Congress party.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The issue with Sharma's candidature was flagged on social media by several party leaders. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the grand old party's choice and asserted that the ‘Jaipur Dialogue’ had also attacked him.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On