'BJP loss in Punjab municipal polls not linked to farm laws': Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the loss of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent municipal polls in Punjab should not be linked to the three farm laws introduced by Centre and the ongoing agitation by farmers against them.

“It would be incorrect to link the Punjab municipal polls with the farmers’ agitation. Our party was weak in Punjab and we had a tie-up with Shiromani Akali Dal there. This time both the parties contested the polls separately and it resulted in a loss for us,” he said in Guwahati during a press conference.

Also read: ‘Won’t let Covid-19 get better of Mumbai’ - BMC updates norms to tackle pandemic





The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.

“With regards to the farmers’ agitation, I have been in regular talks with the Kisan Union. The Central government is ready for a clause by clause talks on the farm laws and if anything is against the interest of the farmers, we are ready to discuss it,” the minister said.

Tomar, who’s the BJP’s election in-charge for the upcoming assembly polls in the state in April-May, predicted a win for the party due to the policies of the incumbent state government in the past five years.

“In Assam, instead of anti-incumbency, there’s pro-incumbency in favour of the ruling BJP government. I am confident that the party will form a government again in the state,” Tomar said.