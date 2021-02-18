'BJP loss in Punjab municipal polls not linked to farm laws': Tomar
- The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that the loss of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent municipal polls in Punjab should not be linked to the three farm laws introduced by Centre and the ongoing agitation by farmers against them.
“It would be incorrect to link the Punjab municipal polls with the farmers’ agitation. Our party was weak in Punjab and we had a tie-up with Shiromani Akali Dal there. This time both the parties contested the polls separately and it resulted in a loss for us,” he said in Guwahati during a press conference.
Also read: ‘Won’t let Covid-19 get better of Mumbai’ - BMC updates norms to tackle pandemic
The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
“With regards to the farmers’ agitation, I have been in regular talks with the Kisan Union. The Central government is ready for a clause by clause talks on the farm laws and if anything is against the interest of the farmers, we are ready to discuss it,” the minister said.
Tomar, who’s the BJP’s election in-charge for the upcoming assembly polls in the state in April-May, predicted a win for the party due to the policies of the incumbent state government in the past five years.
“In Assam, instead of anti-incumbency, there’s pro-incumbency in favour of the ruling BJP government. I am confident that the party will form a government again in the state,” Tomar said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 things to know about Maharashtra’s worrying Covid-19 situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'New laws, ending of J&K's autonomy affect rights of minorities': UN experts
- The concerns were expressed by Fernand de Varennes, special rapporteur on minority issues, and Ahmed Shaheed, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carcass of Gangetic Dolphin found floating in Odisha river
- Forest department officials said the carcass of the Gangetic Dolphin was caught by a fisherman of Kruttibaspur village in Bhadrak district when he was pulling in his net in Salandi river on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'BJP loss in Punjab municipal polls not linked to farm laws': Tomar
- The ruling Congress in Punjab has swept the municipal polls in the state winning most of the wards in the eight municipal corporations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defence secretary advises IAF to avoid closure of Jammu airport for 15 days
- He asked the IAF to work out a solution with the AAI and stated that the airport closure plan was not desirable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivaji Jayanti 2021: All you need to know about the founder of Maratha dynasty
- Every year on Shivaji Jayanti, people of Maharashtra celebrate his birth anniversary by gathering at the forts Shivaji captured and built. This year, however, celebrations are expected to be toned down.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 activists hurt in baton-charge in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, 6 cops injured
- The secretariat has been witnessing a series of protests for more than two weeks over the delay in recruiting job aspirants who figured in the public service commission merit list and alleged back door appointments in many government departments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: S Jaishankar scheduled to visit Maldives, Mauritius
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to hike PDS prices of food grains under NFSA, says Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro man' E Sreedharan: Know all about the engineer who is set to join BJP
- E Sreedharan, an engineer who has worn many hats including that of a lecturer, was the person behind the country’s first metro service, Kolkata Metro.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No untoward incident amid ‘Rail Roko’, negligible impact on services: Railways
- The Railways tightened security and deployed additional forces across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal ahead of the agitation. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) had deployed 20 additional companies, or around 2,000 personnel, across the four states.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius this week to review bilateral ties
- The Indian Ocean states occupy a special place in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and the Maldives has been a key beneficiary of India’s efforts to help countries in the neighbourhood overcome the effects of the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Reality check for Chirag Paswan as more than 200 workers dump LJP to join JD (U)
- LJP's former secretary in Bihar, Keshav Singh accused Chirag Paswan of "selling" the party and hobnobbing with people involved in scams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join BJP, says 'party can do justice to Kerala'
- Sreedharan’s entry will be a big boost to the saffron party in Kerala where it is a distant third-runner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19
- The senior NCP leader concluded the first phase of his statewide tour on February 14 in Jalgaon district and was about to start the second leg from February 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox