BJP manifesto: PM Modi promises 3 new bullet trains, 3 Vande Bharat categories

New Delhi: Releasing BJP's Lok Sabha elections manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday promised that the party's government will launch three new bullet train projects. He said the government will also divide the Vande Bharat trains into three wider categories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP National President JP Nadda on his arrival for the release of party's election manifesto.(PTI)

“BJP will expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. Three models of Vande Bharat will run in the country - Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharata Chair Car and Vande Bharat Metro,” PM Modi in the national capital.

He said three bullet train projects will be launched soon.

"Today the work of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train is going on in full swing and is almost reaching completion. In the same way, one bullet train will run in North India, one bullet train in south India and one bullet train in eastern India. Survey work for this will also be started soon," he said.

In the election manifesto, the party also promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and ‘One Nation, One Election’.

"Article 44 of the Constitution lists the Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time Bharat adopts a Uniform Civil Code, that protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draw a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with modern times," the BJP said in its manifesto.

PM Modi also said that the free ration scheme will be extended for the next five years.

The BJP has also promised to give citizenship to eligible people under the Citizenship Amendment Act.

CAA, passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, met with protests all across the country.

Its rules were notified last month.

Bullet trains in India

The Indian Railways is targeting to complete the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project by June-July 2026. It will be India's first bullet train.

In January 2024, the overall progress of the project stood at 40 percent.

According to reports, the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor will have a limited number of stops.

