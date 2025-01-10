BJP: Maoist surrender in CM’s office will affect ANF’s morale

A day after six prominent Maoists laid down arms in Chikkamagaluru district, the Karnataka BJP expressed concerns about the nature of the surrender that was conducted in chief minister Siddaramaiah’s office, suggesting that such actions undermine the morale of law enforcement agencies. Chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar with the group of Maoists who surrendered, on Wednesday. (PTI)

BJP MLC N Ravikumar questioned the appropriateness of chief minister Siddaramaiah’s direct involvement in the surrender process. “If Maoists are completely surrendering and their issues are being resolved, that is commendable. However, should the chief minister himself have played a direct role in this process? Is it right for them to surrender in the CM’s office?” he asked.

BJP MLA and general secretary V Sunil Kumar pointed out the surrender’s implications for law enforcement. Representing the Maoist-affected Karkala constituency, Kumar said: “This is an attempt to turn Maoists operating in forests into urban naxals. For many years, police personnel attached to the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) carried out operations day and night against them, and this development will bring down their morale.”

Responding to the BJP’s criticism, state home minister G Parameshwara said that the surrender was conducted in a transparent and symbolic manner. “A message must be conveyed to society that no one should indulge in Naxal activities. When they surrender in front of the chief minister, it becomes known to everyone in the state. The government has provided an opportunity for the transformation of Naxals. What is wrong with that?” he asked.

Parameshwara highlighted the success of the government’s efforts in reducing Maoist activities, asserting that such incidents have declined by 99%. He dismissed concerns over the morale of the ANF, noting that they remain active in Maoist-affected areas like Karkala. “Isn’t there an ANF in Karkala?” he questioned.

The home minister also addressed concerns about the surrendered Maoists not handing over their weapons. “When the Naxals surrendered, they did not have any weapons. They have abandoned their weapons, and the police will investigate where they disposed them,” he said.

“Among the surrendered Naxals, some are from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Our chief minister has stated that he will speak to the CMs of the respective states. The surrendered Naxals have cases against them in other states, and those state governments must also make decisions,” Parameshwara added.

Of the six rebels who surrendered, four are from Karnataka — Mundagaaru Latha, Sundari, Jayanna, and Vanajakshi. The other two — Vasantha T aka Ramesh and N Jeesha — are from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, respectively. They surrendered in the presence of Siddaramaiah at his home office, “Krishna,” in Bengaluru. Latha Mundagaru, one of the key Maoist leaders, handed over her uniform to the CM along with a copy of her memorandum.

The chief minister welcomed the surrendered individuals into the mainstream by presenting them with roses and copies of the Constitution.

However, the group did not surrender their weapons during the process. Instead, they presented green uniforms, raising concerns about the possible concealment of arms. According to officials familiar with the matter, the authorities are investigating the whereabouts of these weapons.

Authorities have intensified efforts to recover weapons and other materials linked to the surrendered Maoists. Deputy superintendent of police Balaji Singh has been assigned to oversee the investigation and is travelling to Bengaluru to question the rebels, police said, adding that the focus is now on recovering firearms and ensuring that all necessary evidence is secured.

Currently, the four women ex-Maoists are held at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru, while the two men are detained in a special cell at the same facility. They were presented before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) special court in connection with pending cases.