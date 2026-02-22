BJP MLA arrested for taking bribe from contractor in K’taka

The Karnataka Lokayukta on Saturday caught Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Shirahatti MLA Dr Chandru Lamani red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from a contractor, officials said. Dr Chandru Lamani

The MLA, along with his personal assistants Manjunath Valmiki and Gurunayak, was subsequently arrested and is being currently interrogated, they added.

According to officials, Lamani allegedly demanded a sum of ₹11 lakh as commission from Class-1 contractor Vijay Poojar to award a ₹1 crore roadside retaining wall construction project. Unwilling to pay the bribe, Poojar approached the Lokayukta and filed a formal complaint.

Officials said an audio recording had surfaced two days earlier in which Lamani was purportedly heard demanding money. “We had secured audio evidence indicating a demand for illegal gratification. Based on that, an FIR was registered and a trap was planned,” Lokayukta SP Siddalingappa said.

“The accused were apprehended while accepting the advance amount. Further investigation is in progress,” the officer added.

Reacting to the development, State Contractors’ Association president Manjunath said, “Elected representatives should not indulge in such practices. This action proves that the allegations about commission demands were not baseless. It is a victory for contractors who have been fighting against corruption.” He also assured full support to the complainant.

Meanwhile, Legislative Council Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated, “I am not fully aware of the details yet. Our party has never supported bribery. The truth must come out after a proper investigation.”

Meanwhile, chief minister Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP over the matter. “ What will the BJP leaders say now? They must respond, shouldn’t they? It is easy to level allegations of corruption and bribery against others”

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reacted to the development on a sarcastic note. “Aren’t BJP politicians the most honest in the country?” he said.

“BJP leaders can’t be corrupted. Someone must have given you false information. Let’s wait till the Lokayukta gives its statement, and then I will give my comments,” he added.