‘Reveals TMC’s character': BJP MLA seeks Mamata Banerjee's resignation over Kolkata gangrape

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's immediate resignation on Saturday, over the alleged Kolkata gangrape case. The BJP MLA held West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee responsible for increased crimes against women in the state.(ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "This incident reveals the character of TMC, their thoughts towards women. I demand the immediate resignation of Mamata Banerjee as the CM of West Bengal. Under her rule, no one is safe."

He added that the atrocities against women are increasing in the state and blamed CM Banerjee for it.

"This is not about a marriage proposal. I think this was quite pre-planned...It is very shameful for our state, for every citizen of Bengal - the way criminal activity, especially atrocities on women, is increasing day by day, I don't have any words...Everywhere you will see brutality towards women. I always think that the deteriorating culture of Bengal is only due to the irresponsible behaviour of the Bengal CM," he told ANI.

Launching a scathing attack, Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee loosely addresses such incidents, which encourages criminals as they feel safe under her regime.

He said, "Whenever any kind of attack happens on women, her comment is very loosely addressed, encouraging criminals to repeat the thing. Criminals even feel safe under her regime. So, this is the outcome that the party in power, the accused person and the other students are giving threats to the girl that her parents will be arrested, her boyfriend may be killed. Such threats may be given by a person who knows what power he holds."

Earlier on Saturday, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also slammed CM Mamata Banerjee for not taking sufficient action to prevent crimes against women in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, "... Mamata Banerjee does not see such incidents. Crimes against women are increasing in West Bengal, and women are afraid to step out of homes... TMC should at least condemn such acts..."

Reacting to Kalyan Banerjee's controversial statement on rape, "what can be done if a friend rapes his friend," Ghosh said, "He should be ashamed. He is a senior leader, lawyer... He should motivate people to protest against such incidents..."

"I am not an advocate into the incident that occurred at the Law College, but the accused should be arrested. A few men commit this type of crime...But what can be done if a friend rapes his friend. Will the police be there in schools? This was done by students to another student. Who will protect her (victim)? This (South Calcutta Law College) is a government college. Will the police always be there?" Kalyan Banerjee told ANI.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday. The police have arrested all three accused within 24 hours.

The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college. According to the police, the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the ACJM of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for a proper investigation into the case. (ANI)