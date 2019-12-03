BJP moves privilege notice against Chattisgarh CM over probe leak

india

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged “leak” of a report of a judicial commission that probed an alleged encounter in 2012 in south Bastar region wherein 17 people were killed.

The alleged encounter took place on the intervening night of June 28-29, 2012 between Sarkeguda (Bijapur district) and Silger and Chimlipenta villages (neighbouring Sukma district).

Soon after Baghel tabled the judicial probe report in the state Assembly, senior BJP MLA and former chief minister Raman Singh said the findings of the panel were already “leaked” in the media. “How can such an important report be leaked outside while the House was in session? Members of this House should have been informed about the report and it should have been tabled in the house. Instead, we are getting to know about if from newspapers.”

State Congress chief Mohan Markam demanded a discussion on the findings of the report that indicted security forces for unilaterally firing on villagers.