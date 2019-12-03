e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

BJP moves privilege notice against Chattisgarh CM over probe leak

Soon after Baghel tabled the judicial probe report in the state Assembly, senior BJP MLA and former chief minister Raman Singh said the findings of the panel were already “leaked” in the media.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2019 04:41 IST
HT Correspondents and Agencies
HT Correspondents and Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged “leak” of a report of a judicial commission that probed an alleged encounter in 2012 in south Bastar region
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged “leak” of a report of a judicial commission that probed an alleged encounter in 2012 in south Bastar region(HT File)
         

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday moved a breach of privilege notice against Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged “leak” of a report of a judicial commission that probed an alleged encounter in 2012 in south Bastar region wherein 17 people were killed.

The alleged encounter took place on the intervening night of June 28-29, 2012 between Sarkeguda (Bijapur district) and Silger and Chimlipenta villages (neighbouring Sukma district).

Soon after Baghel tabled the judicial probe report in the state Assembly, senior BJP MLA and former chief minister Raman Singh said the findings of the panel were already “leaked” in the media. “How can such an important report be leaked outside while the House was in session? Members of this House should have been informed about the report and it should have been tabled in the house. Instead, we are getting to know about if from newspapers.”

State Congress chief Mohan Markam demanded a discussion on the findings of the report that indicted security forces for unilaterally firing on villagers.

tags
top news
Could not accept since our ideologies differ: Sharad Pawar on PM’s offer
Could not accept since our ideologies differ: Sharad Pawar on PM’s offer
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj’s criticism
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP’s Pratapgarh district
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy’s first woman pilot
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News