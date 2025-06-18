Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay remains 'critically ill', under close observation in ICU

PTI |
Jun 18, 2025 10:18 PM IST

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March last year, later joined the BJP and won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in 2024.

The health condition of BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay remained critical on Wednesday, the private hospital where he is undergoing treatment said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi.(Sansad Tv)
Gangopadhyay (63), diagnosed with “acute pancreatitis with gastrointestinal sepsis”, is under the treatment of a multidisciplinary team of clinical specialists, it said.

"Mr Gangopadhyay remains critically ill and is under close observation in the ICU," the hospital said in a release.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March last year, later joined the BJP and won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in the 2024 polls.

